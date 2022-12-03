AGL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.11%)
Tanzanian delegation calls on Marri

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Published 03 Dec, 2022 05:51am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of Tanzania Social Action Fund is on a five-day visit to Pakistan. The visiting delegation met Shazia Marri, Federal Minister/ Chairperson BISP in Islamabad Friday to wrap up their visit.

The delegation is visiting Pakistan with the aim to learn from the experiences and best practices of social safety programs in Pakistan, particularly, those of the BISP. Secretary BISP and other senior officials were also present on this occasion.

During the meeting Marri informed the delegates about the various social protection initiatives of Pakistan. The members of the delegation appreciated the excellent data collection, biometric verification system and efficient payment mechanism of BISP. The delegation specifically lauded Nashonuma and Kafaalat programs of BISP which provide vital support to the poorest of the poor.

Talking to the delegation, the Federal Minister said that Pakistan wants to provide all possible support to Tanzania in the field of social safety. She said that bilateral visits between the two countries will prove helpful in making the social safety sector more effective.

Shazia Marri told the delegates that the Benazir Income Support Program is currently providing assistance to 8.5 million people in Pakistan. She further said that the scope of the program is being expanded up to 10 million people. The poverty rate in Pakistan has increased due to recent rains and flooding, she added.

Marri expressed her gratitude to the representative of the World Bank for organizing this visit. She also presented ‘Ajraks’ and souvenirs to the visiting guests.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

