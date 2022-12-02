AGL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
ANL 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
AVN 78.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.72%)
BOP 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.32%)
CNERGY 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
EFERT 81.57 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.58%)
EPCL 50.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
FCCL 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.04%)
FFL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.2%)
FLYNG 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
FNEL 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
GGGL 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.95%)
GGL 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.95%)
HUMNL 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
KEL 2.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.88%)
LOTCHEM 29.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.49%)
MLCF 24.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.23%)
OGDC 72.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PAEL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.75%)
PRL 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
TELE 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.97%)
TPL 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 18.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.36%)
TREET 21.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
TRG 140.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-1.35%)
UNITY 17.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.1%)
WAVES 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.3%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.17%)
BR100 4,255 Increased By 7.1 (0.17%)
BR30 15,733 Decreased By -28.8 (-0.18%)
KSE100 42,394 Increased By 44.9 (0.11%)
KSE30 15,664 Increased By 31.9 (0.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Legal action being taken against sellers of ‘black wheat seed’: official

Recorder Report Published 02 Dec, 2022 05:47am
Follow us

LAHORE: The Punjab Agriculture Department (PAD) is initiating legal action against those involved in selling unapproved ‘black wheat seed’ in the province.

Warning the wheat growers that they must only use the wheat seed varieties approved by the agriculture department, a spokesman said here on Thursday that farmers should not pay attention to the misinformation being spread on social media regarding the qualities of black wheat seed.

According to the spokesman, the process of wheat cultivation is going on in Punjab. Black-coloured wheat is being advertised on social media by some vested interests.

Farmers are being informed by the Department that black wheat had been analyzed in ISO certified laboratory of Ayub Agricultural Research Institute, Faisalabad and properties and additional nutritional as being claimed and advertised on social media are found completely false and baseless.

“So, it is advised by Agriculture Department, Punjab that farmers should cultivate wheat by using seeds of only approved varieties of the Department whose seeds are available from Punjab Seed Corporation and private seed companies,” the spokesman added. He further said that legal action is being initiated against those who are involved in selling unapproved black wheat seed. Farmers should not pay attention to the rumours on social media and complete the cultivation of approved varieties of wheat as soon as possible so that the production does not decrease, the department advised.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Wheat Punjab Agriculture Department wheat seed black wheat seed

Comments

1000 characters

Legal action being taken against sellers of ‘black wheat seed’: official

Disasters cost $268bn in 2022: Swiss Re

PM for implementation of agreement reached at COP27

Flood relief activities: ‘Pakistan has received $738.53m foreign aid so far’

Jul-Nov trade deficit shrinks 30.14pc to $14.406bn YoY

Deemed income on capital assets: Taxpayers required to file new form separately

Global factory activity shrank last month

LPG price up by Rs11.7/kg for Dec

PRL barred from shutting down this month

No curbs on oil, LNG and POL products’ LCs: SBP

HSD, SKO & LDO: PL increased to generate Rs36.199bn

Read more stories