Legal action being taken against sellers of ‘black wheat seed’: official

LAHORE: The Punjab Agriculture Department (PAD) is initiating legal action against those involved in selling unapproved ‘black wheat seed’ in the province.

Warning the wheat growers that they must only use the wheat seed varieties approved by the agriculture department, a spokesman said here on Thursday that farmers should not pay attention to the misinformation being spread on social media regarding the qualities of black wheat seed.

According to the spokesman, the process of wheat cultivation is going on in Punjab. Black-coloured wheat is being advertised on social media by some vested interests.

Farmers are being informed by the Department that black wheat had been analyzed in ISO certified laboratory of Ayub Agricultural Research Institute, Faisalabad and properties and additional nutritional as being claimed and advertised on social media are found completely false and baseless.

“So, it is advised by Agriculture Department, Punjab that farmers should cultivate wheat by using seeds of only approved varieties of the Department whose seeds are available from Punjab Seed Corporation and private seed companies,” the spokesman added. He further said that legal action is being initiated against those who are involved in selling unapproved black wheat seed. Farmers should not pay attention to the rumours on social media and complete the cultivation of approved varieties of wheat as soon as possible so that the production does not decrease, the department advised.

