KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 142,824 tonnes of cargo comprising 122,010 tonnes of import cargo and 20,814 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 122,010 comprised of 88,836 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 380 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 5,406 tonnes of Chickpeas, 2,519 tonnes of DAP, 8,990 tonnes of Rock Phosphate & 15,879 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 20,814 tonnes comprised of 20,364 tonnes of containerized Cargo & 450 tonnes of Bulk Cargo.

Nearly, 9556 containers comprising of 6114 containers import and 3442 containers export were handled on Thursday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1520 of 20’s and 2269 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 28 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 439 of 20’s and 342 of 40’s loaded containers while 37 of 20’s and 1141 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around 03, ships namely Chemroute Oasis, Wan Hai 627 and Xin Hong Kong have berthed at Karachi Port.

Approximately, 04 ships namely MT Mardan, Safeen Prize, Tss Shams and Hyundai Singapore have sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

PQAberths were engaged by seven ships during the last 24 hours, out of them, two ships, Kanha and Kokako left the port on Thursday morning and two more ships, EM Astoria and Kosma are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 119,970 tonnes comprising 99,638 tonnes imports cargo and 20,332 tonnes export cargo including containerized cargo carried in 2,370 Containers (1,453 TEUs Imports and 917TEUs export)was handled at the Port.

There are nine ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, two ships, Express Athens and Fairchem Valorcarrying Containers and Palm oil are expected to take berths at Container Terminal and Liquid Terminal respectively on Thursday 1stDecember and two more container ships, APL California and Cancouver are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday, 2nd December-2022.

