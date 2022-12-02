KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================================== For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) ========================================================================================================== Nazir Cotton Mills 30.06.2022 Nil (1.988) (0.09) 22.12.2022 16.12.2022 Limited Year End 10.00.A.M To AGM 22.12.2022 ==========================================================================================================

