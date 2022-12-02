AGL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report Published 02 Dec, 2022 05:47am
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

==========================================================================================================
                     For the YEAR                Profit/(Loss)      EPS         ANNUAL          CLOSURE OF
                         ENDED/      DIVIDEND/       After          (Rs)        GENERAL              SHARE
                      HALF YEARLY/    BONUS/       Taxation                     MEETING           TRANSFER
COMPANY                QUARTERLY      RIGHT        (Rs. in                                           BOOKS
                       ACCOUNTS                    million)                                               
==========================================================================================================
Nazir Cotton Mills    30.06.2022       Nil         (1.988)         (0.09)       22.12.2022      16.12.2022
Limited                Year End                                                 10.00.A.M               To
                                                                                   AGM         22.12.2022 
==========================================================================================================

