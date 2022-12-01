England score record first-day Test total against Pakistan

RAWALPINDI: England became the first team to score 500 runs on the opening day of a Test match Thursday, putting Pakistan to the sword in Rawalpindi.

Four English batsmen scored centuries as the tourists cantered to 506-4 at the close of play.

The previous record for runs on the first day was the 494 Australia accumulated against South Africa in Sydney in 1910.

More than 500 runs in a day has only been achieved on four other occasions – three times by England and once by Sri Lanka – but never on the opening day of a Test.

The record is the 588 England ran up on day two of a test against India in 1936.

