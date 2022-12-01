AGL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
ANL 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
AVN 78.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.72%)
BOP 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.32%)
CNERGY 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
EFERT 81.57 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.58%)
EPCL 50.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
FCCL 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.04%)
FFL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.2%)
FLYNG 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
FNEL 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
GGGL 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.95%)
GGL 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.95%)
HUMNL 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
KEL 2.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.88%)
LOTCHEM 29.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.49%)
MLCF 24.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.23%)
OGDC 72.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PAEL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.75%)
PRL 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
TELE 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.97%)
TPL 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 18.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.36%)
TREET 21.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
TRG 140.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-1.35%)
UNITY 17.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.1%)
WAVES 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.3%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.17%)
BR100 4,255 Increased By 7.1 (0.17%)
BR30 15,733 Decreased By -28.8 (-0.18%)
KSE100 42,394 Increased By 44.9 (0.11%)
KSE30 15,664 Increased By 31.9 (0.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

England score record first-day Test total against Pakistan

AFP Published December 1, 2022 Updated December 1, 2022 05:09pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

RAWALPINDI: England became the first team to score 500 runs on the opening day of a Test match Thursday, putting Pakistan to the sword in Rawalpindi.

Four English batsmen scored centuries as the tourists cantered to 506-4 at the close of play.

The previous record for runs on the first day was the 494 Australia accumulated against South Africa in Sydney in 1910.

First Pakistan-England Test to go ahead despite virus scare

More than 500 runs in a day has only been achieved on four other occasions – three times by England and once by Sri Lanka – but never on the opening day of a Test.

The record is the 588 England ran up on day two of a test against India in 1936.

Also read

Naseem Shah Babar Azam Ben Stokes PAKISTAN VS ENGLAND TEST SERIES Will Jacks Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

Comments

1000 characters

England score record first-day Test total against Pakistan

Rupee registers gains, settles at 223.69 against US dollar

Rise in TTP attacks in Pakistan should be concern for Afghan Taliban as well: Rana Sanaullah

Google app payments: IT ministry says issue resolved

Oil rises ahead of OPEC+ meeting, easing China COVID curbs lend support

Economic advice: Dar constitutes 11-member reform, resource mobilization commission

PTI moves SC to take suo motu notice of Azam Swati’s arrest

Encashment of SBLC: Resolve Hubco-CPHGC dispute, PM asks authorities concerned

Dar dismisses sovereign default threat

Ban on GMO soyabean: govt, importers take divergent positions

Read more stories