Four killed as suicide bomber attacks police guarding polio vaccination team

Reuters Published 01 Dec, 2022 05:47am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters
QUETTA: A Pakistani Taliban suicide bomber rammed a police escort for a polio vaccination team in southwestern Pakistan on Wednesday, killing four people and wounding more than 30, police said, just two days after the militants ended a ceasefire.

The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for the attack near the city of Quetta, the provincial capital of Balochistan, in a statement received by Reuters.

Separately, the army said it killed 10 militants in Balochistan on Tuesday, but did not clarify whether they were TTP or Baloch separatist fighters.

TTP ends ceasefire, orders nationwide attacks

Police official Azfar Mehsar told reporters that the bomber rammed his vehicle into the police truck, detonating the explosives and forcing the police truck to plunge into a ravine.

The suicide bomber’s victims included a policeman, a woman and a child, and some of the wounded were in a critical condition, another police official, Abdul Haq, told Reuters.

One of the wounded men died at the hospital, said an official, Wasim Baig, adding that 15 police officers were among the wounded.

TTP Balochistan Quetta People killed polio vaccination team suicide bomber attacks Pakistan police

