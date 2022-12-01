KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 160,854 tonnes of cargo comprising 137,256 tonnes of import cargo and 23,598 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 137,256 comprised of 39,313 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 465 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 2,198 tonnes of Chickpeas, 9,368 tonnes of DAP, 5,293 tonnes of Rock Phosphate & 80,619 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 23,598 tonnes comprised of 23,398 tonnes of containerized Cargo & 200 tonnes of Bulk Cargo.

Nearly, 4609 containers comprising of 2475 containers import and 2134 containers export were handled on Wednesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 925 of 20’s and 658 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 117 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 425 of 20’s and 407 of 40’s loaded containers while 181 of 20’s and 357 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around 05 ships namely, Wan Hai 627, Safeen Prize, Vancouver, Al Shaffian and Hyundai Singapore have berthed at Karachi Port.

Approximately, 03 ships namely Ever Uranus, Hansa Lanka and Serengeti have sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

PQAberths were engaged by seven ships during the last 24 hours, out of them, three ships, Raffles Harmony, Kokako and Santa Rosa left the port on Wednesday morning and two more ships, America and Kosman are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 144,302 tonnes comprising 107,856 tonnes imports cargo and 36,446 tonnes export cargo including containerized cargo carried in 5,044 Containers (3,276 TEUs Imports and 1,768 TEUs export)was handled at the Port

There are 12 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, four ships, Al-Karaana, Golden Ambrosia, Margarita and Seaspan Chiba & another ship EM Astoria carrying LNG, Palm oil, Mogas and Containers are expected to take berths at EETL, LCT, FOTCO and QICT on Wednesday 30thNovember and ‘Express Athens’ is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday, 1st December-2022.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022