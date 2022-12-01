AGL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
ANL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.87%)
AVN 79.42 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.33%)
BOP 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
CNERGY 4.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.85%)
EFERT 81.32 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.26%)
EPCL 50.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.32%)
FCCL 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.52%)
FFL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.69%)
FLYNG 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.51%)
FNEL 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.83%)
GGGL 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.91%)
GGL 15.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
HUMNL 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 2.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.39%)
LOTCHEM 29.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.64%)
MLCF 25.37 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.87%)
OGDC 72.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.19%)
PAEL 15.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.52%)
PIBTL 5.17 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.78%)
PRL 16.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.39%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.55%)
TELE 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.2%)
TPL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
TPLP 19.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.83%)
TREET 21.89 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
TRG 142.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-0.93%)
UNITY 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.83%)
WAVES 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.73%)
BR100 4,248 Decreased By -10.3 (-0.24%)
BR30 15,761 Decreased By -79.9 (-0.5%)
KSE100 42,349 Decreased By -25 (-0.06%)
KSE30 15,632 Decreased By -33.3 (-0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold pares gains as US yields climb

Reuters Published 01 Dec, 2022 05:47am
Follow us

NEW YORK: Gold prices pared gains on Wednesday due to an uptick in the US bond yields ahead a much awaited speech from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, although a weaker dollar kept bullion on track for its best month since May 2021.

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,751.86 per ounce by 10:16 a.m. ET (1516 GMT), after rising as much as 0.9% earlier in the session. US gold futures rose 0.7% to $1,760.70.

Meanwhile, bullion is set for a 7.3% monthly rise, following a seven-month losing streak.

Ryan McKay, commodity strategist at TD Securities, said they are seeing a lower dollar and markets are now pricing in just about a 50-basis-point hike from the Fed in the next meeting.

However, “ultimately the gold market is still quite vulnerable to a hawkish Fed. I don’t think this is the start of a new bull trend or anything in gold just yet.” US bond yields rose after data showed the world’s largest economy grew more than expected in the third quarter, increasing the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold.

Putting a floor under gold prices, the US dollar index fell 0.3% against its rivals and was heading for its biggest monthly drop over a decade.

All eyes were on Powell’s upcoming speech at a Brookings Institution event at 1830 GMT for any indication on the central bank’s policy strategy ahead of its December meeting.

“Gold should find strong resistance at the $1,800 level but if (Powell) eases up on the hawkish rhetoric, it could make a run for the $1,825 level,” Edward Moya, senior analyst with OANDA, said in a note.

Spot silver rose 1.4% to $21.56 per ounce, on course for its best monthly gain since December 2020.

Platinum gained 2.1% to $1,022.86, en route to its biggest monthly gain since February 2021.

Palladium rose 1.2% to $1,855.50, rising to $1,933.04 earlier, and was up about 1.4% for the month.

Gold commodity Metals bullion

Comments

1000 characters

Gold pares gains as US yields climb

Ban on GMO soyabean: govt, importers take divergent positions

Finance Bill 2023: SEZs: FBR to withdraw turnover tax exemption

Country has ‘sufficient’ wheat, cabinet told

Rates of kerosene oil, light diesel dip

FCA for Oct 2022: Nepra to allow KE negative adjustment of Rs2.15/unit

Encashment of SBLC: Resolve Hubco-CPHGC dispute, PM asks authorities concerned

Delay in import of spare parts: Haveli Bahadur Shah power plant faces closure

Media campaigns: ECC approves Rs2bn TSG against Rs5bn demand

Four killed as suicide bomber attacks police guarding polio vaccination team

East Timor opens new port in largest ever foreign investment

Read more stories