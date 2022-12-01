WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== November 30, 2022 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 29-Nov-22 28-Nov-22 23-Nov-22 22-Nov-22 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.106197 0.105451 0.10687 0.106869 Euro 0.788739 0.794389 0.788855 0.785916 Japanese yen 0.00547994 0.00545977 0.00538512 U.K. pound 0.914856 0.918182 0.912054 0.9085 U.S. dollar 0.76089 0.759236 0.764024 0.764956 Algerian dinar 0.00549423 0.00548439 0.00550958 0.00549944 Australian dollar 0.510253 0.508157 0.507236 0.506707 Botswana pula 0.0590451 0.0587649 0.0589063 0.0588251 Brazilian real 0.143375 0.141146 0.141685 0.14343 Brunei dollar 0.553697 0.55129 0.553641 0.554155 Canadian dollar 0.560384 0.564362 0.570508 0.571033 Chilean peso 0.00083034 0.000829032 0.000816885 0.000807717 Czech koruna 0.03241 0.0326146 0.0323862 0.0322725 Danish krone 0.106061 0.10682 0.106072 0.105667 Indian rupee 0.00931184 0.00928678 0.00933826 0.00935449 Israeli New Shekel 0.221769 0.220837 0.221264 0.220131 Korean won 0.000568252 0.000572231 0.000563564 0.00056567 Kuwaiti dinar 2.47524 2.481 2.48241 Malaysian ringgit 0.168862 0.167036 0.16713 Mauritian rupee 0.0173895 0.0172558 0.0173935 0.0174208 Mexican peso 0.0395967 0.0392878 0.0394471 0.0392956 New Zealand dollar 0.469317 0.472624 0.471021 0.467388 Norwegian krone 0.0763448 0.0766487 0.076101 0.0752465 Omani rial 1.97891 1.97461 1.98706 Peruvian sol 0.198148 0.197153 0.198551 0.199104 Philippine peso 0.0133969 0.0133779 0.0133119 0.0133468 Polish zloty 0.168473 0.16937 0.167991 0.166861 Qatari riyal 0.209036 0.208581 0.209897 0.210153 Russian ruble 0.0124585 0.0124973 0.0126276 0.0126113 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.202904 0.202463 0.20374 0.203988 Singapore dollar 0.553697 0.55129 0.553641 0.554155 South African rand 0.0447572 0.0443627 Swedish krona 0.0724367 0.0728836 0.0719345 0.0715996 Swiss franc 0.801148 0.805342 0.803221 0.801127 Thai baht 0.0213529 0.0211722 0.0211302 0.0211442 Trinidadian dollar 0.112791 0.113093 0.113039 U.A.E. dirham 0.207186 0.206735 0.208039 0.208293 Uruguayan peso 0.0193222 0.0192114 0.0195098 0.0194734 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022