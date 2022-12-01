WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
November 30, 2022
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 29-Nov-22 28-Nov-22 23-Nov-22 22-Nov-22
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.106197 0.105451 0.10687 0.106869
Euro 0.788739 0.794389 0.788855 0.785916
Japanese yen 0.00547994 0.00545977 0.00538512
U.K. pound 0.914856 0.918182 0.912054 0.9085
U.S. dollar 0.76089 0.759236 0.764024 0.764956
Algerian dinar 0.00549423 0.00548439 0.00550958 0.00549944
Australian dollar 0.510253 0.508157 0.507236 0.506707
Botswana pula 0.0590451 0.0587649 0.0589063 0.0588251
Brazilian real 0.143375 0.141146 0.141685 0.14343
Brunei dollar 0.553697 0.55129 0.553641 0.554155
Canadian dollar 0.560384 0.564362 0.570508 0.571033
Chilean peso 0.00083034 0.000829032 0.000816885 0.000807717
Czech koruna 0.03241 0.0326146 0.0323862 0.0322725
Danish krone 0.106061 0.10682 0.106072 0.105667
Indian rupee 0.00931184 0.00928678 0.00933826 0.00935449
Israeli New Shekel 0.221769 0.220837 0.221264 0.220131
Korean won 0.000568252 0.000572231 0.000563564 0.00056567
Kuwaiti dinar 2.47524 2.481 2.48241
Malaysian ringgit 0.168862 0.167036 0.16713
Mauritian rupee 0.0173895 0.0172558 0.0173935 0.0174208
Mexican peso 0.0395967 0.0392878 0.0394471 0.0392956
New Zealand dollar 0.469317 0.472624 0.471021 0.467388
Norwegian krone 0.0763448 0.0766487 0.076101 0.0752465
Omani rial 1.97891 1.97461 1.98706
Peruvian sol 0.198148 0.197153 0.198551 0.199104
Philippine peso 0.0133969 0.0133779 0.0133119 0.0133468
Polish zloty 0.168473 0.16937 0.167991 0.166861
Qatari riyal 0.209036 0.208581 0.209897 0.210153
Russian ruble 0.0124585 0.0124973 0.0126276 0.0126113
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.202904 0.202463 0.20374 0.203988
Singapore dollar 0.553697 0.55129 0.553641 0.554155
South African rand 0.0447572 0.0443627
Swedish krona 0.0724367 0.0728836 0.0719345 0.0715996
Swiss franc 0.801148 0.805342 0.803221 0.801127
Thai baht 0.0213529 0.0211722 0.0211302 0.0211442
Trinidadian dollar 0.112791 0.113093 0.113039
U.A.E. dirham 0.207186 0.206735 0.208039 0.208293
Uruguayan peso 0.0193222 0.0192114 0.0195098 0.0194734
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
