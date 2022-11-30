AGL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.37%)
Punjab police begin recruitments

Recorder Report Published 30 Nov, 2022 05:53am
LAHORE: The Punjab police have formally started the process of recruitments on a large-scale to eliminate the shortage of human resource from the department.

Presiding over the meeting of the Recruitment Board at the Central Police Office (CPO) on Tuesday, acting Punjab Police Inspector General Kanwar Shah Rukh directed the senior command that the recruitment process of traffic assistants, constables, lady constables, driver constables and wireless operators in the police force should be completed on 100 percent merit and transparency.

