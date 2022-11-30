AGL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.37%)
ANL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
AVN 79.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.57%)
BOP 5.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.97%)
CNERGY 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.07%)
EFERT 81.22 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.83%)
EPCL 50.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.62%)
FCCL 13.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.73%)
FFL 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
FLYNG 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.83%)
FNEL 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
GGGL 8.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.43%)
HUMNL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.38%)
KEL 2.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.38%)
LOTCHEM 29.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
MLCF 25.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.47%)
OGDC 72.63 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.67%)
PAEL 15.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
PIBTL 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.4%)
PRL 16.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.49%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.91%)
TELE 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.24%)
TPL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.37%)
TPLP 19.29 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.31%)
TREET 21.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.36%)
TRG 144.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.2%)
UNITY 17.56 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (5.66%)
WAVES 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
WTL 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,258 Increased By 27.9 (0.66%)
BR30 15,841 Increased By 19.2 (0.12%)
KSE100 42,374 Increased By 302.3 (0.72%)
KSE30 15,665 Increased By 161 (1.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

‘Game on hai’ misplaced optimism?

Shamshad Akhtar Published 30 Nov, 2022 06:41am
Follow us

This is apropos a Business Recorder op-ed “Game on hai” carried by the newspaper on last Saturday. The writer, Zia Ul Islam Zuberi, appears highly optimistic about Pakistan’s prospects in global football. He has brought to the attention of the newspaper readers his forecast that ‘there is a remote chance Pakistan will be playing in the next world cup in 2026 but there are strong chances that the country might be in the world cup in 2030’.

In my view, however, his is a misplaced optimism. In this regard I wish to state the following: that the colonialism had manifested in the lives of indigenous people in several ways and shapes is a fact. One of these manifestations was sport. Football game or sport which was brought from the Imperial British to the Indian Raj had for decades excluded the local population.

According to George Orwell, for example, ‘English club’ was the true citadel of the British power in colonies. This ‘English club’ mentality had successfully defended and protected the class divide, much to the chagrin of the local populace.

The local population, therefore, took to football much later. And a large number of those who started playing football and continued to play it for years were purportedly suffering from malnutrition. Football demands sharp concentration, physical strength, muscular endurance, power, speed, explosiveness, and above all strong sporting traditions. We unfortunately lack in all the above areas.

Shamshad Akhtar (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Football Pakisan FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 global football

Shamshad Akhtar

Comments

1000 characters

‘Game on hai’ misplaced optimism?

November CPI likely to decline marginally

ECC approves Kissan Package: Power tariff for tubewells reduced to Rs13 per unit

Q4FY22 adjustment: KE tariff to go up by Rs1.55/unit

FTO says oil, gas sector ‘strictly’ governed by Ogra

FCA for Oct 2022: Nepra approves Rs3.3bn refund

General election: ECC approves Rs15bn for ECP

‘Released’ consignments: Customs Adjudication can’t recover short levy, tax: SHC

Shariat Court gives clean chit to PPWVA

Export of refined sugar: govt, PSMA fail to reach decision

Govt confers Sitara-e-Imtiaz on late journalist M. Ziauddin

Read more stories