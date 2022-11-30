PCB announces domestic cricket contracts for 2022-23

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday offered domestic cricket contracts for 2022-23 to as many as 191 cricketers representing 51 cities.

The contracts will run from 1st August 2022 to 31st July 2023, and see a major increase following approval by the Board of Governors in their 70th meeting held in Karachi in September.

The 15 Category-A+ players will now earn retain of Rs 300,000 following Rs 50,000 increase, while 35 players under Category-A will receive a monthly retainer of Rs 200,000 (up by Rs 15,000). 48 Category-B players will receive Rs 185,000 per month (increase by Rs 10,000), 70 Category-C players will earn Rs 170,000 per month (up by Rs 5,000), while 24 Category-D players will receive Rs 150,000 per month (up by Rs 10,000). In addition to the monthly retainers, the PCB had also increased match fees across all formats.

Players, who have not been offered domestic contracts, will remain available for selection for their association and, like last year, will receive match fee, daily allowance and share in prize money. A number of leading international cricketers have confirmed to the PCB they will prefer event-based contracts instead of the season contracts. These cricketers will be offered the agreed contracts in the lead up to the event they will make themselves available to participate in.

As per criteria for Category-A+, this is an extension of emerging contracts under PCB Central Contracts 2022-23 while, under criteria for Category-A, all Test and ODI players who are part of CA squad; top four batters, top four bowlers and best wicketkeeper of past three Quaid-e-Azam Trophy; top three batters, top three fast bowlers; top two spinners, top wicketkeeper and top all-rounder of 2021-22 Quaid-e-Azam trophy; top run-getter, best bowler, best wicketkeeper and best player of Pakistan Cup 2021-22; and, top scorer, best bowler, best wicketkeeper and best player of National T20 2021-22 are included.

As per criteria for Category-B, players who have been part of Pakistan squad within last one year; T20I players who are part of CA squads; players who have played 50 or more first-class matches; Players who have represented Pakistan Shaheens /Emerging since 2021 (in international events); second best performers in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy; National T20 and Pakistan Cup are included.

Under criteria for Category-C, players who have represented Pakistan U-19 in the past two years; Players who have represented Pakistan A in the past; Players who have represented Pakistan Emerging team in the past two years; Players who have represented Pakistan U-19 in the past; players who have played 20 or more first-class matches; third best performers in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, National T20 and Pakistan Cup are included.

