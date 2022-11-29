AGL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.23%)
Hina Rabbani Khar meets interim Afghan government leadership on one-day Kabul trip

  • Khar set to meet many other high-ranking officials, including commerce and finance ministers
BR Web Desk Published November 29, 2022 Updated November 29, 2022 03:16pm
Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar and interim Afghan government Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi met in Kabul to discuss matters of mutual interest, reported Aaj News.

In a tweet, Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) spokesperson stated that Khar held political consultations with Muttaqi and a range of bilateral issues of common interest including cooperation in education, health, trade and investment, regional connectivity, people-to-people contacts and socioeconomic projects were discussed.

In a separate tweet, the spokesperson said that Khar also met Deputy PM of Interim Afghan Government Abdul Salam Hanafi and discussed bilateral trade, connectivity and people-to-people contacts.

Khar is set to meet many other high-ranking officials as well, including commerce and finance ministers and central bank officers.

Hina Rabbani Khar to visit Afghanistan on Tuesday: FO

Khar’s one-day trip to Kabul is aimed at holding political dialogue with the interim government of Afghanistan.

“Bilateral relations, including cooperation in the areas of education, trade and investment, regional connectivity, people-to-people contacts and matters related to regional security will be discussed,” read a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Monday.

The statement said Khar will reaffirm Pakistan’s continued support for efforts aimed at strengthening peace and enhancing prosperity in Afghanistan as well as reaffirm its solidarity with the people of Afghanistan, in particular through its efforts to ease the humanitarian crisis and to create opportunities for economic prosperity.

