AGL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.54%)
ANL 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
AVN 78.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
BOP 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.85%)
EFERT 80.92 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.46%)
EPCL 50.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-3.21%)
FCCL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.81%)
FFL 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
FLYNG 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
FNEL 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.03%)
GGGL 8.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.56%)
HUMNL 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.9%)
KEL 2.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.15%)
LOTCHEM 29.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
MLCF 24.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.05%)
OGDC 72.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
PAEL 15.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.03%)
PIBTL 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.2%)
PRL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.61%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.82%)
TELE 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
TPL 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
TPLP 19.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.16%)
TREET 21.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 145.08 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.08%)
UNITY 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.48%)
WAVES 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.73%)
BR100 4,250 Increased By 20.2 (0.48%)
BR30 15,809 Decreased By -12.7 (-0.08%)
KSE100 42,274 Increased By 203 (0.48%)
KSE30 15,613 Increased By 108.4 (0.7%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Spot gold still targets Nov 23 low of $1,727.50

Reuters Published 29 Nov, 2022 01:04pm
Follow us

SINGAPORE: Spot gold still targets its Nov. 23 low of $1,727.50 per ounce, as the downtrend from $1,786.35 looks incomplete. The trend consists of three waves.

The current wave C is expected to travel into a range of $1,709-$1,730.

Before this wave extends into this zone, it will be controlled by a set of retracements on the fall from $1,786.35 to $1,727.50. A bounce was triggered by the support at $1,741.

Given that the wave C has not fully unfolded, the bounce may end in the zone of $1,750-$1,757.

A break above $1,757 may lead to a gain into $1,764-$1,772 range.

Such a gain could confirm a continuation of the uptrend from the Nov. 3 low of $1,615.59.

Spot gold may revisit Nov 23 low of $1,727.50

On the daily chart, gold seems neutral in a range of $1,721-1,788.

The bias is towards the downside, as the pattern between July 2020 and July 2022 looks like a double-top. The bounce from $1,613.60 could be regarded as an extended pullback towards the neckline.

Even if this pattern fails, the metal may retrace towards $1,680 first, as suggested by the symmetrical nature of the chart.

Spot gold bullion gold markets

Comments

1000 characters

Spot gold still targets Nov 23 low of $1,727.50

PD prepares $496m gas pipeline augmentation plan

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal losses against US dollar

Pakistan receives $500mn from AIIB: finance ministry

Hina Rabbani Khar meets Afghan foreign minister on one-day Kabul trip

Oil jumps on hopes for easing in China’s COVID controls

S&P Global lowers 2023 growth forecast for emerging markets

IMF, govt begin virtual engagement

Dar willing to allow sugar export?

Tax-exempted areas: FBR sets up checkposts to monitor supplies

TTP ends ceasefire, orders nationwide attacks

Read more stories