AGL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.45%)
ANL 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.45%)
AVN 79.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-2.22%)
BOP 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.57%)
CNERGY 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.24%)
EFERT 80.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.14%)
EPCL 52.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.89%)
FCCL 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.13%)
FFL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.48%)
FLYNG 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.89%)
FNEL 4.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.8%)
GGGL 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3%)
GGL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.29%)
HUMNL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (6.68%)
KEL 2.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-4.66%)
LOTCHEM 30.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.05%)
MLCF 26.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-6.41%)
OGDC 73.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.88%)
PAEL 15.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.09%)
PIBTL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.53%)
PRL 16.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.64%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.92%)
TELE 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.89%)
TPL 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.9%)
TPLP 18.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-4.2%)
TREET 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-4.27%)
TRG 144.35 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-2.04%)
UNITY 16.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.68%)
WAVES 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.25%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.79%)
BR100 4,270 Decreased By -60.7 (-1.4%)
BR30 15,962 Decreased By -334 (-2.05%)
KSE100 42,444 Decreased By -459.8 (-1.07%)
KSE30 15,632 Decreased By -173.3 (-1.1%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Spot gold may revisit Nov 23 low of $1,727.50

Reuters Published 28 Nov, 2022 09:42am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may revisit its Nov. 23 low of $1,727.50 per ounce, as a bounce from this level has ended around a resistance of $1,757. The bounce was driven by a wave B, the second wave of a three-wave cycle from $1,786.35.

This wave is expected to be reversed by the current wave C.

Following its two failures to break $1,757, the metal is unlikely to make its third attempt.

A break, however, could lead to a gain into $1,764-$1,772 range.

On the daily chart, signals are a bit neutral as gold is consolidating in the range of $1,721-1,788.

Spot gold may drop into $1,736-$1,741 range

The bias is towards the downside, not only because the more sensitive readings on the hourly chart suggest a drop, but also because the pattern between July 2020 and July 2022 looks like a double-top.

This is a very bearish pattern. It will indicate a target of $1,300 once confirmed.

The bounce from $1,613.60 looks like an extended pullback towards the neckline.

Spot gold gold rates bullion

Comments

1000 characters

Spot gold may revisit Nov 23 low of $1,727.50

Regulatory, financial issues: KE seeks intervention of Khaqan

Delegation to visit Russia for talks on oil, says Dar

PTI’s Swati arrested again

Rescuers search for missing after deadly landslide on Italian island

Tehran protests after US football body posts modified Iran flag

Resignations from assemblies: Zardari, Dar discuss scenarios in case PTI acts on its ‘threat’

FTO accuses tractor company of concealing sales transactions

Assets of Bajwa, family: ISPR terms ‘misleading figures’ a ‘nefarious campaign’

FIA stops Dawar from travelling to Tajikistan

ICCI concerned at 100bps hike in key policy rate

Read more stories