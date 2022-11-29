Partly Facetious: Khan will get everyone to resign

“The Khan hit a six.” “Right and The Rana’s return volley…”

“Hey a volley is possible in tennis, it is also associated with volleyball but not, read my lips, not cricket.”

“Well isn’t that the problem in our politics? Each stakeholder is playing a different game and the only one willing to play the other’s game is Zardari sahib…”

“Excuse me but Zardari sahib is not a player.”

“If not a player then what? I mean he is certainly not the umpire.”

“No he isn’t the umpire either but he is the perimeter rope – a six or a four (high stakes only) not a single or less than four – must pass through him.”

“Don’t be facetious anyway The Rana’s return volley as far as I am concerned was, I hope you can you hear the music climaxing, was to Open D-Chowk for traffic on Monday after months.”

“Right, anyway The Khan hit a six when he announced that he will not be a part of the corrupt system and will leave all provincial assemblies as well and The First Niece has claimed that The Khan’s mammoth jalsa was a failure. I mean do these people not realize that all media, mainstream and social, was broadcasting the…”

“Maryam Nawaz’s reality is tinted with her daddy Sharif’s achievements – be they in the field of politics or wealth accumulation or…”

“I tell you The Khan is perfectly capable of doing a daddy Sharif as well.”

“Excuse me?”

“Daddy Sharif was reportedly ready to resign on 25 May had not The Khan given the ultimatum to resign or else!”

“Ah the teenage approach – go against the flow to show how important you are.”

“Indeed and if the NYC insists…”

“I am sorry, where does New York City come in?”

“Oh sorry NYC as in the Not Yet Cabinet members - Daddy Sharif and daughter – anyway if they continue to challenge The Khan’s intent or ability to resign from the provincial assemblies…”

“How can they challenge The Khan’s ability – I mean right now with his popularity graph you will have to be a fool to leave…”

“I agree and I reckon The Khan will get everyone to resign…”

“But wasn’t The Khan always a bowler rather than a batter?”

“Yes but off and on he would hit sixes when it was required.”

“Not always though, one question: is the run shortfall to win six or 12 and was this the last ball.”

“Good questions, wait and see.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022