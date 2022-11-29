KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 217,023 tonnes of cargo comprising 174,911 tonnes of import cargo and 42,112 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 174,911 comprised of 98,288 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 8,404 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 2,484 tonnes of Chickpeas, 25,606 tonnes of DAP, 16,800 tonnes of Rock Phosphate & 23,329 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 42,112 tonnes comprised of 41,404 tonnes of containerized Cargo & 708 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Nearly, 7039 containers comprising of 4008 containers import and 3310 containers export were handled on Monday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1394 of 20’s and 1241 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 66 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 535 of 20’s and 586 of 40’s loaded containers while 402 of 20’s and 461 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Some 07 ships namely, Dato Success, Pontresina, Serengeti, Da an, Baltic Bridge, X-Press Nilwala and Msc Erminia have berthed at Karachi Port.

Around 07 ships, namely Hyundai Bangkok, Hochiminh Voyager, Tarlan, Great Epsilon, Northern Dexterity, MT Shalamar and Dato Success have sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

PQAberths were engaged by five ships during the last 24 hours, out of them, a container vessel ‘Xin Yan Tai’ left the port on Monday morning and two more ships, Chemroad Sakura and Meltemi are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 72,025 tonnes comprising 72,025 tonnes imports cargo and 31,569 tonnes export cargo including containerized cargo carried in 2,488 Containers (631 TEUs Imports and 1,857 TEUs export)was handled at the Port.

There are ten ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, three ships, At Middle Harmony, Kokako and Raffles Harmony & three more ships, MSC Joanna, MSC Caledonoa II and Lisa are expected to take berths at MW-2, LCT, FOTCO and QICT respectively on Monday 28thNovember, while two more container ships, Santa Rose and EM Astoria are due to arrive at port Qasim on Tuesday, 29th November-2022.

