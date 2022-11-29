AGL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.1%)
ANL 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.15%)
AVN 78.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.06 (-3.76%)
BOP 5.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.09%)
CNERGY 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.9%)
EFERT 80.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.24%)
EPCL 51.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-3.76%)
FCCL 13.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-5.63%)
FFL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.98%)
FLYNG 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-6.22%)
FNEL 4.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.6%)
GGGL 8.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.61%)
GGL 15.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-4.85%)
HUMNL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.46%)
KEL 2.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-6.81%)
LOTCHEM 29.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2%)
MLCF 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.39 (-8.6%)
OGDC 72.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-2.39%)
PAEL 15.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-4.76%)
PIBTL 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.82%)
PRL 16.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-5.32%)
SILK 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.38%)
TPL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-5.19%)
TPLP 19.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.98%)
TREET 21.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-5.43%)
TRG 144.54 Decreased By ▼ -2.81 (-1.91%)
UNITY 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.43%)
WAVES 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.56%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-6.85%)
BR100 4,230 Decreased By -100.1 (-2.31%)
BR30 15,822 Decreased By -474.4 (-2.91%)
KSE100 42,071 Decreased By -832.3 (-1.94%)
KSE30 15,504 Decreased By -300.7 (-1.9%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold slips from 1-week peak

Reuters Published 29 Nov, 2022 05:57am
Follow us

NEW YORK: Gold prices slipped from more than one-week high on Monday, as the dollar and US Treasury yields edged up from session lows, with investors awaiting Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech later this week for clues on the rate-hike path.

Spot gold fell 0.4% to $1,749.54 per ounce by 1019 a.m. ET (1519 GMT), after hitting its highest since Nov. 18 earlier in the day. US gold futures fell 0.3% to $1,749.10.

“The dollar has been steadily moving off its lows from this morning and the metals are starting to come back off,” said Daniel Pavilonis, senior market strategist at RJO Futures.

The dollar recouped losses after falling to a near two-week low earlier in the session. A stronger dollar makes greenback-priced metals more expensive for other currency holders.

Benchmark US 10-year bond yields also edged up from a near two-month low.

The market’s focus this week will be on Powell speech at a Brookings Institution event on Wednesday where he is expected to speak on the outlook for the US economy and the labour market.

Also on the radar, US non-farm payroll data for November is due on Friday, which might shift expectations around the Fed’s policy move in December. Traders currently anticipating a 50-basis-point rate hike.

“The gold and silver markets are weighing the bearish aspect of a slowing Chinese economy crimping consumer and commercial demand for metals and other raw commodities,” said Jim Wyckoff, senior analyst at Kitco Metals.

“However, some safe-haven demand amid the geopolitical uncertainty is limiting selling interest in gold and silver.” Hundreds of demonstrators and police clashed in Shanghai on Sunday night as protests over China’s stringent COVID-19 measures flared for a third day and spread to several cities.

Silver dipped 2% to $21.16 per ounce, platinum gained 1.4% to $994.13, while palladium fell 0.8% to $1,837.75.

Gold US Treasury yields US economy Gold Prices Silver Jerome Powell Spot gold US gold

Comments

1000 characters

Gold slips from 1-week peak

IMF, govt begin virtual engagement

Army’s role restricted to constitutional mandate: Bajwa

A democratic Pakistan is in Washington’s own interest: State Dept

Dar willing to allow sugar export?

Terrorism case: ATC extends interim bails of IK, others till Dec 9

Presidential Reference on Reko Diq project: SC to announce short order next week

Tax-exempted areas: FBR sets up checkposts to monitor supplies

Nepra decides to grant QASPPL micro-grid licences

TTP ends ceasefire, orders nationwide attacks

Saudi unveils plan for massive new airport in capital

Read more stories