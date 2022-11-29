AGL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.1%)
Pakistan

Marriyum welcomes England’s cricket team

Recorder Report Published 29 Nov, 2022
ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday welcomed England’s cricket team for a Test series for the first time since 2005, on behalf of the Pakistani nation.

Marriyum took to Twitter and said that this is “a historic moment” for both the teams and their fans.

She commended the tireless efforts of all involved to make it happen, especially British High Commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner.

The minister said that she was looking forward to an exciting series between the two teams.

