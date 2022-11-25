Spot gold may drop into $1,736-$1,741 range

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may drop into a range of $1,736-$1,741 per ounce, as its bounce is expected to end around a resistance of $1,757.

Over the past few days, the mental has been be riding on a wave c, the third wave of an irregular flat from the Nov. 21 low of $1,731.40. This wave is expected to complete around its 161.8% projection level of $1,757.

Even if this wave count proves to be incorrect, the current rise could be limited to a resistance at $1,764, the 61.8% retracement, which is near the peak of a wave B.

Slight increase in gold prices

A break above $1,764 could lead to a gain into $1,772-$1,786 range. On the daily chart, gold seems to be consolidating in the range of $1,721-1,788.

The consolidation is likely to be followed by a fall, as the pattern between July 2020 and July 2022 looks like a double-top.

The bounce from $1,613.60 is classified as a pullback towards the neckline of the pattern, only that the pullback has been a bit overdone.