Nov 28, 2022
Pakistan

Opposition parties anxious to avoid KP assembly’s dissolution

INP Published 28 Nov, 2022 05:48am
PESHAWAR: The opposition parties in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly have summoned an emergency session to discuss options to save the provincial legislature from dissolution.

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has announced that his party has decided to quit all the assemblies in his address to a public meeting on Saturday.

A session of the parliamentary leaders of the opposition parties in KP assembly will discuss various options to avoid dissolution of the legislature.

“The opposition could mull over bringing a no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Mahmood Khan,” Awami National Party’s parliamentary leader Sardar Babak Khan has said.

A session of the opposition parties has been summoned at the residence of Opposition Leader in provincial assembly Akram Durrani, Sardar Babak said. “We will not allow dissolution of the assembly at any cost,” he vowed.

Imran Khan in his address to Azadi March participants in Pindi said: “I would announce the date of resignations after consulting chief ministers and the parliamentary party.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Khan’s PTI is ruling the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province while they are also major partner in Punjab coalition with Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi’s Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q).

Mahmood Khan KP Assembly PTI Imran Khan KP chief minister KP opposition parties Sardar Babak Khan

