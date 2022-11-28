Powerless local govts

EDITORIAL: Grassroots empowerment, widely recognised as integral to equitable socio-economic development, is all the more important in this country, given the uneven development causing much discontent and resentment among those left behind. Unfortunately, ruling parties in the provinces, especially in the two largest provinces, Punjab and Sindh, have yet to embrace the idea of devolution of power.

After considerable foot-dragging on one pretext or another, Sindh is to hold second phase of local governments (LGs) election by January 15 under court’s orders. Punjab is yet to announce its election schedule, saying it is making preparations for the electoral exercise. That though must not become an end in itself, as seems to be the case at present, but a means to an end which is promotion of good governance by allowing local communities to address such basic needs as schools, healthcare facilities, roads, sanitation and parks according to their preferences.

While the provinces jealously guard the autonomy the 14th Amendment grants them, except for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, they have refused to cede control of local affairs to local bodies. Notably, Article 140-A of the Constitution stipulates that “each province shall, by law, establish a local government system and devolve political, administrative and financial responsibility and authority to the elected representatives of the local governments.” They are according some attention only to the first part of this provision, that too willy-nilly, making their respective LG laws that militate against the very concept of local democracy.

Let alone handing administrative and financial responsibility to local bodies, Sindh wants even to manage municipal affairs. Punjab’s new local government law – revised several times — also gives them little administrative independence. In fact, the Chief Minister has arrogated to himself the authority to suspend or dissolve any LG he may find unable to perform its statutory obligations, and appoint any officer to exercise authority of an alleged errant local body. In other words, they can serve only on the CM’s pleasure. This whole charade must come to a stop.

As participants in a recent seminar in Islamabad suggested, what is needed is a constitutional amendment to protect the form and tenure of LGs, and ensure that fiscal decentralisation enables them to carry out their functions effectively. This necessitates induction of a separate chapter for LGs, like the one that deals with devolution and empowerment of provinces, delineating subjects that belong to them so the provincial authorities do not misuse their legislative privilege to keep local bodies under their thumb. Besides, National Finance Commission formula for distribution of financial resources between the federal and provincial governments should be replicated at the third tier of governance as well to improve lives where needed most. It is easier said than done, though.

Major political parties encroaching on LGs’ functions will try and frustrate all such moves, trotting out various excuses so as not to let slip control out of their own hands. Still, if civil society keeps sustained pressure on them to do the right thing, meaningful devolution of power can become a reality.

