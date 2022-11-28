AGL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
Nov 28, 2022
Pakistan

ATP chief calls for joint strategy to overcome economic crisis

Recorder Report Published 28 Nov, 2022
PESHAWAR: The Chairman of Amun Taraqqi Party (ATP) Muhammad Faiq Shah has emphasized the need of framing a joint strategy to pull the country from present economic crisis.

Commenting on the unexpected announcement of Imran Khan regarding postponement of ‘sit-in’ and unspecified invasion programme, Faiq called the move laudable in which the PTI chairman has demonstrated wisdom while keeping the prevailing scenario in the country.

Shah said it is essential to announce reforms and elections by joint sitting of all institutions and political leadership. According to the ATP chief, it is crucial for the country’s security and stability, emphasizing for crafting a joint strategy to pull the country from present economic crisis.

Talking about prevalent unpleasant situations in federating units, the ATP chief noted that Sindh and Balochistan from deprivations and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from political turmoil are adversely affected. Government isn’t seen anywhere and only a tug of war continued to gain power, he added.

Shah while talking to media here on Sunday observed that flood victims are being faced with awful and painful situations in chilling winter weather. On the other hand, he added that political parties have been set up their own franchises and businesses for personal gains.

Tourism and business are suspended in the picturesque valley of Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan, the ATP chief noted.

He made it clear the current economic crisis would be further deepened until elimination of prevailing uncertainty and instability.

