Travel plans for IK finalized

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has finalized the travel plans for its Chairman Imran Khan and he will leave for Rawalpindi by helicopter from Lahore airport at around 1 pm on Saturday (today) to join the ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’ march.

As per the party sources, the former prime minister is expected to address the participants of the rally at around 3 pm where he will unveil his next plan. Khan will be taken from his Zaman Park residence to Lahore airport under tight security from where he will depart for Rawalpindi by helicopter. They added that a medical team will also accompany the PTI chief in the helicopter.

Moreover, several PTI convoys from the provincial capital and other parts of the central and southern parts of Punjab will head towards Rawalpindi. PTI Central Punjab President Dr Yasmin will lead a caravan from Thokar Niaz Baig at 7 am the next day while PTI Central Punjab Secretary General Hammad Azhar with his supporters departed for Rawalpindi on Friday night.

Meanwhile, while talking to the media, PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry said that the PTI Chairman will reach Rawalpindi tomorrow and he will announce his next plan during his address to the long march. Chaudhry maintained that the former prime minister will reach Rawalpindi despite the threats to his life.

