PTI granted permission to hold sit-in

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday was granted permission to hold its sit-in at Faizabad for the party’s ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’ march scheduled to be held today (Saturday). The Rawalpindi administration issued a 56-point permit for the PTI to hold a sit-in near Faizabad.

According to a notification, the British cricket team would soon arrive in Rawalpindi, therefore, the venue should be completely vacated after the rally was over.

In the notification, orders were issued to the Rawalpindi police to take all necessary security measures for the rally. It clarified that PTI chairman Imran Khan could only use the route decided by the PTI, Islamabad administration, and the security agencies. Moreover, Imran was barred from using a car with a sunroof before and after the rally. The permit directed that Allama Iqbal Park could not be used for workers’ stay and should be completely vacated after the procession. Full implementation of the traffic plan by the traffic police was emphasised..

