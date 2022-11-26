AGL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
ANL 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.49%)
AVN 80.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.79%)
BOP 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.33%)
CNERGY 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.82%)
EFERT 81.82 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.33%)
EPCL 53.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.11%)
FCCL 14.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.76%)
FFL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.98%)
FLYNG 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.59%)
FNEL 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1%)
GGGL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.5%)
GGL 16.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.14%)
HUMNL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (7.91%)
KEL 2.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.72%)
LOTCHEM 30.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.85%)
MLCF 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.22%)
OGDC 74.27 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.36%)
PAEL 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
PIBTL 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
PRL 17.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.62%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.92%)
TELE 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
TPL 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TPLP 19.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.82%)
TREET 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.03%)
TRG 146.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.37%)
UNITY 17.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
WAVES 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.74%)
BR100 4,330 Increased By 3.4 (0.08%)
BR30 16,296 Increased By 46.9 (0.29%)
KSE100 42,904 Increased By 23.3 (0.05%)
KSE30 15,805 Decreased By -4.6 (-0.03%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PTI granted permission to hold sit-in

Naveed Butt Published 26 Nov, 2022 04:13am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday was granted permission to hold its sit-in at Faizabad for the party’s ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’ march scheduled to be held today (Saturday). The Rawalpindi administration issued a 56-point permit for the PTI to hold a sit-in near Faizabad.

According to a notification, the British cricket team would soon arrive in Rawalpindi, therefore, the venue should be completely vacated after the rally was over.

In the notification, orders were issued to the Rawalpindi police to take all necessary security measures for the rally. It clarified that PTI chairman Imran Khan could only use the route decided by the PTI, Islamabad administration, and the security agencies. Moreover, Imran was barred from using a car with a sunroof before and after the rally. The permit directed that Allama Iqbal Park could not be used for workers’ stay and should be completely vacated after the procession. Full implementation of the traffic plan by the traffic police was emphasised..

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PTI Imran Khan Haqeeqi Azadi March

Comments

1000 characters

PTI granted permission to hold sit-in

Policy rate hiked to 16pc to quell biting inflation

Alternative energy: PM urges Pak-Turkish collaboration

Jul-Oct period: Rs241.26bn authorised/disbursed under PSDP

Overnight reverse repo (ceiling) rate to be 17pc

FDFF creation: Cabinet approves Rs100m technical supplementary grant

Energy sector: ADB sending mission for proposed policy-based loan

Turkish cos to take up profit repatriation, taxation issues with PM

PM, Erdogan hold one-to-one meeting

Pakistan delays 500,000 tonnes of wheat tender to 30th

SPI inflation up 0.48pc WoW

Read more stories