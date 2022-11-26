KCA, PCSI hold training course on ‘Cotton Ginning’

KARACHI: The Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) has organized one week training course on “Cotton Ginning” with the collaboration of Pakistan Cotton Standards Institute (PCSI) from November 21-25, 2022 at the premises of the KCA with a view to impart basic knowledge regarding the process of cotton ginning.

A considerable number of people connected with various sections of Cotton trade participated in the said training course. Qualified trainers of the Pakistan Cotton Standards Institute (PCSI) provided training to the participants of the course by delivering lectures on the topics relating to cotton ginning process. A visit to a ginning factory had also been arranged by the KCA for the participants of the course so that they may observe practically the process of cotton ginning.

The certificates distribution ceremony was held at the KCA on 25-11-2022. Certificates were awarded by Rizwan Iqbal Umer, Vice-Chairman, The KCA and Muhammad Naseem Usman, Senior Member, Brokers Advisory Committee of the KCA to the participants of the course those have completed the training course successfully.

