AGL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
ANL 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.49%)
AVN 80.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.79%)
BOP 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.33%)
CNERGY 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.82%)
EFERT 81.82 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.33%)
EPCL 53.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.11%)
FCCL 14.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.76%)
FFL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.98%)
FLYNG 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.59%)
FNEL 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1%)
GGGL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.5%)
GGL 16.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.14%)
HUMNL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (7.91%)
KEL 2.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.72%)
LOTCHEM 30.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.85%)
MLCF 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.22%)
OGDC 74.27 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.36%)
PAEL 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
PIBTL 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
PRL 17.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.62%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.92%)
TELE 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
TPL 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TPLP 19.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.82%)
TREET 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.03%)
TRG 146.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.37%)
UNITY 17.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
WAVES 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.74%)
BR100 4,330 Increased By 3.4 (0.08%)
BR30 16,296 Increased By 46.9 (0.29%)
KSE100 42,904 Increased By 23.3 (0.05%)
KSE30 15,805 Decreased By -4.6 (-0.03%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

KCA, PCSI hold training course on ‘Cotton Ginning’

Press Release Published 26 Nov, 2022 04:13am
Follow us

KARACHI: The Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) has organized one week training course on “Cotton Ginning” with the collaboration of Pakistan Cotton Standards Institute (PCSI) from November 21-25, 2022 at the premises of the KCA with a view to impart basic knowledge regarding the process of cotton ginning.

A considerable number of people connected with various sections of Cotton trade participated in the said training course. Qualified trainers of the Pakistan Cotton Standards Institute (PCSI) provided training to the participants of the course by delivering lectures on the topics relating to cotton ginning process. A visit to a ginning factory had also been arranged by the KCA for the participants of the course so that they may observe practically the process of cotton ginning.

The certificates distribution ceremony was held at the KCA on 25-11-2022. Certificates were awarded by Rizwan Iqbal Umer, Vice-Chairman, The KCA and Muhammad Naseem Usman, Senior Member, Brokers Advisory Committee of the KCA to the participants of the course those have completed the training course successfully.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Karachi Cotton Association Rizwan Iqbal Umer PCSI Muhammad Naseem Usman

Comments

1000 characters

KCA, PCSI hold training course on ‘Cotton Ginning’

Policy rate hiked to 16pc to quell biting inflation

Alternative energy: PM urges Pak-Turkish collaboration

Jul-Oct period: Rs241.26bn authorised/disbursed under PSDP

Overnight reverse repo (ceiling) rate to be 17pc

FDFF creation: Cabinet approves Rs100m technical supplementary grant

Energy sector: ADB sending mission for proposed policy-based loan

Turkish cos to take up profit repatriation, taxation issues with PM

PM, Erdogan hold one-to-one meeting

Pakistan delays 500,000 tonnes of wheat tender to 30th

SPI inflation up 0.48pc WoW

Read more stories