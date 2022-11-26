AGL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
Pakistan Lifestyle Furniture Expo begins

Recorder Report Published 26 Nov, 2022 04:13am
KARACHI: Pakistan's largest furniture exhibition “Pakistan Lifestyle Furniture Expo” inaugurated on Friday at Expo Center Karachi.

On the first day of the exhibition, the President of Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi, Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman said that such exhibitions help to improve economic activities in the country.

This is the 50th edition of the Furniture Exhibition in the year 2022.

In this three-day furniture exhibition, more than 70 national and international brands are selling furniture under one roof with up to 50 percent discounts.

Talking to the media, Hafiz Naeem said that he is happy that such exhibitions are being held frequently in Karachi.

Hafiz Naeem said that locally produced furniture from Pakistan has been placed in the exhibition, which is famous all over the world. He added that I am the organizer of this event.

Dr Nazish Faisal, CEO RF Events, and organisers of the Furniture Exhibition also took Hafiz Naeem to visit various stalls and halls.

Furniture on display included bed set, dining set, mattress, massage chair, table set, and handmade carpets and luxury seats.

