Lean business on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Friday remained steady and the trading volume remained low. Chairman Karachi...
Recorder Report Published 26 Nov, 2022 04:13am
LAHORE: The local cotton market on Friday remained steady and the trading volume remained low. Chairman Karachi Cotton Brokers Forum Naseem Usman said that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 14,500 to Rs 17,500 per maund. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 15,500 to Rs 17,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is between Rs 5,000 to Rs 8,000 per 40 kg.

The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 65,500 to Rs 8,000 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 15,000 to Rs 17,500 per maund. 200 bales of Saleh Pat were sold at Rs 16,250 per maund, 800 bales of Mian Wali were sold at Rs 16,300 per maund, 1400 bales of Dera Ghazi Khan were sold at Rs 17,400 per maund. The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 16,700 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 285 per kg.

