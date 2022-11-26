Member Customs vows full support to TMA

KARACHI: Chairman South Circle of the Towel Manufacturers Association of Pakistan, Syed Usman Ali along with senior members of this export-oriented Association conducted a fruitful meeting online with the Member Customs (Operation) Mukarram Jah Ansari.

During the meeting TMA members emphasised the obstacle related to the Port Qasim which they are facing to clear their goods to export in the international market. The prominent members of the Association highlighted that only one scanner is working at Port Qasim, due to this, shipments taking more time to complete scanning process, all available scanners should be streamline for working 24/7 for timely movement of exporter’s shipments.

The process of Export Receiving Information (ERI) is very slow, and needs to be swift. Night examination facilities of containers are not available, it should be available 24/7. Duty drawback refunds are not being disbursed as per desired result, after the submission of case, system generated a message for the required documents while these documents were already submitted. Bankers are not updating data in PSW System according to its real time requirement; hence settlement of financial Statement does not reflect the amounts of duty drawback. Registration of SRO 957 is very cumbersome; it should be simplified for the exporters. Need nomination of focal Person from FBR to resolve day to day issues of the exporters.

The member Customs Mukarram Jah Ansari shared their views in very excellent manner and listened to all the issues patiently and replied that our full support for the growth of the export sector and we are all trying our best to enhance the export of this beloved country.

He further added that we are putting our best efforts to remove all the bottlenecks which are facing the export sector. He also thanked the members of this export-oriented Association and shared their positive remarks that the exporters are the real heroes because they are playing a vital role for the generating of employment in the country as well as earning valuable foreign exchange for the national exchequer.

Mukarram Jah Ansari has also said that we have noted all your suggestions to rectify the problems and we will meet again after a few days to discuss the achievements of this meeting for desired result as well as whenever I will come to Karachi, we will conduct a meeting in the Association office. He was very excited and willing to improve the operation of shipment as well as he advised to the participants to conduct a meeting Muhammad Yaqoob Mako, Chief Collector Customs Enforcement, Customs House, Karachi as well as I shall inform him about the said meeting for swift implementation on your positive and productive suggestions for the betterment of export growth.

