Bestway Cement receives ‘Carbon Neutralization Pioneer Award’

KARACHI: Acknowledged for its vision and relentless pursuit of environment excellence, Bestway received the “Carbon Neutralization Pioneer Award” from LONGi Green Energy Technology Co. Ltd., at a prestigious event held in Dubai to recognise organisations at the forefront of renewable energy revolution.

LONGi is the largest solar panels manufacturer in the world, developing solutions for utility scale solar power plants, industries and households.

Speaking on the occasion, Managing Director of Bestway Cement Limited, Irfan Sheikh, expressed elation over being the only company in Pakistan to have been bestowed with such a unique and prestigious honour.

He reiterated the company’s commitment towards reliance on green and renewable sources of energy in order to reduce the carbon foot print as well as dependency on the national grid.

Sheikh highlighted that Bestway had always been a trailblazer in innovation, energy and environment conservation in the cement industry of Pakistan.

Bestway was the first to introduce Waste Heat Recovery Power Plant (WHRPP) at all it production facilities making it a forerunner in adopting this green technology while prompting others to follow suit.

The company took another giant leap and successfully installed off-grid captive solar power plants dispersed across all its production facilities at Chakwal, Kallar Kahar, Hattar and Farooqia with a total capacity of 62 MWs. This is by far the largest distributed captive solar power generation capacity to date; not just in Pakistan but in the entire region. Moving further, installation of another 52 MWs of solar power capacity at its various plants is well underway and is expected to be fully operational by March 2023, thereby taking the Company’s power generation from solar to 114 MWs.

Bestway already generates 40 percent of its power requirements through green and renewable sources which is the highest by any industry in Pakistan. With capacity enhancement, that percentage will cross 50 percent.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022