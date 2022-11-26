KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (November 25, 2022).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
219,908,601 139,068,360 7,366,201,152 4,343,542,942
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 734,173,307 (631,440,085) 102,733,221
Local Individuals 8,983,496,706 (8,963,387,064) 20,109,641
Local Corporates 4,257,715,105 (4,380,557,969) (122,842,862)
