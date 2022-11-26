Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
Karam Ceramics Limited 26-11-2022 14:00
Globe Textile Mills Limited 28-11-2022 11:30
Hallmark Company Limited 28-11-2022 13:00
Engro Fertilizers Limited 28-11-2022 10:30
Al Shaheer Corporation
Limited 28-11-2022 12:30
Quice Food Industries
Limited 28-11-2022 15:00
Pakistan Oxygen Limited 28-11-2022 14:00
Progressive Insurance
Company Limited 28-11-2022 11:00
Fazal Cloth Mills Limited 29-11-2022 15:00
Pak-Gulf Leasing Company
Limited 29-11-2022 15:30
Frontier Ceramics Limited 29-11-2022 14:30
Exide Pakistan Limited 29-11-2022 15:00
Dandot Cement Company
Limited 29-11-2022 15:30
Hinopak Motors Limited 29-11-2022 11:30
Silkbank Limited 29-11-2022 10:00
Johnson & Phillips
(Pakistan) Limited 30-11-2022 11:00
=========================================================
