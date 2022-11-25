AGL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.15%)
Nov 25, 2022
Pakistan

Long march: PTI receives conditional approval to hold rally at Faizabad on Nov 26

  • Administration says supporters should not chant anti-state slogans
BR Web Desk Published November 25, 2022 Updated November 25, 2022 01:20pm
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday received conditional permission to hold a demonstration in Faizabad, Rawalpindi on November 26.

As per a notification issued by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi, protestors cannot chant any anti-state slogans or deliver speeches that are against “constitutional offices, armed forces and the judiciary”.

The notification warned that the party and the organisers could face legal proceedings in case of a violation of any of the guidelines.

The notice also said that Faizabad should be vacated on the night of November 26 as the England team is arriving in Rawalpindi for a Test series against Pakistan on November 27.

People will enter Rawalpindi from all sides on November 26: Asad Umar

The Rawalpindi police have been directed to take all necessary security measures for the sit-in.

The document stated that PTI Chairman Imran Khan and the administration should use the prescribed route decided by the law enforcement agencies and “Khan will not use a sunroof car before and after the gathering.”

Reacting to the notification, PTI leader Asad Umar said there is no doubt that Imran’s life is in danger and DC has refused to permit him to land helicopter in a safe place.

“Instead, the administration wants the former PM to land in a dangerous area,” he told the media on Friday.

“The orders are coming from elsewhere but your signatures are on the document,” Umar told DC Rawalpindi. “If something happens to Imran, you will be held responsible.”

Earlier, Umar had said that a tent city would be established at Allama Iqbal Park to accommodate the protesters. In response to this, the DC said that the park will not be used by any workers for the purpose of staying overnight.

“The administration of the protest will be responsible for any loss of life,” the notification said. It also refused to allow the use of drone cameras.

Long march: Imran calls on supporters to reach Rawalpindi on Nov 26

The DC has asked PTI to make a video recording of the whole event and share the unedited version of it with the police.

On November 19, Imran, who has been recovering from bullet wounds sustained in an assassination attempt at the long march earlier this month, gave the call to party supporters to gather in Rawalpindi on November 26.

He said he will also join the protest, where he will “announce the next plan of action”. He urged PTI supporters to reach between 1-2pm.

“This demonstration will not stop,” he said. “All experts agree that there is no way out of the political crisis other than free and fair elections. Therefore, we will demand just one thing in Islamabad.”

Later, PTI leader Asad Umar said Murree Road had been selected as the meeting point for PTI supporters.

