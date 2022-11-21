People will enter Rawalpindi from all sides on November 26: Asad Umar

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Asad Umar said Monday that people will enter Rawalpindi from all sides on November 26, the day when PTI Chief Imran Khan is expected to re-join the long march following an assassination attempt that left him injured earlier this month.

Speaking to the media at Zaman Park, Lahore, he stated that Murree Road has been selected as the meeting point for PTI supporters.

“We will set up a tent city in Allama Iqbal Park to accommodate the protesters,” he said. “Pakistan is set to witness the largest demonstration in its history.”

People who want a self-sufficient Pakistan should come out of their homes, he said. He called upon PTI supporters to stand with Imran Khan in a bid to turn the long march into a success.

On Saturday, Imran gave the call to party supporters to gather in Rawalpindi on November 26.

Addressing the long march through a video link, he announced that he will also join the long march on November 26 "and announce the next plan of action on that day". He urged PTI supporters to reach between 1-2pm and said that he will deliver an address.

"This demonstration will not stop," he said. "All experts agree that there is no way out of the political crisis other than free and fair elections. Therefore, we will demand just one thing in Islamabad."

On Sunday, Imran said that he had no issue with whoever is appointed as the next army chief and stated that “there will be a surprise for everyone on November 26.”

There will be a ‘surprise’ for everyone on 26th: Imran Khan

While talking to a delegation of journalists at his residence in Zaman Park, he said: “I know their plans, but I am planning ahead.”

He added that efforts are being made to conduct clean and transparent elections as soon as possible; there is no solution to the country’s problems except for early polls.

The PTI chief said messages have been sent to me through President Dr Arif Alvi, adding that talks will take place only after the date is given for early elections.

The whole world is aware of the corruption stories of the present rulers. Even after using the entire state machinery against me, they could not find anything except the watch, and I will go to court over the watch issue, he maintained.