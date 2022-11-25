AGL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.15%)
Nov 25, 2022
Life & Style

Legendary comedian Ismail Tara passes away at 73

  • Tara rose to fame through comedy show 'Fifty-Fifty' and was the recipient of five Nigar Awards for best comedian
BR Life & Style Published November 25, 2022
Veteran actor and comedian Ismail Tara passed away at the age of 73 on Thursday due to kidney failure after a brief stay in the hospital, his family announced.

Funeral prayers will be offered at Pahari Masjid, on Shaheed-i-Millat Road in Karachi after Friday prayers.

Born in Karachi in 1949, the versatile Tara enjoyed a prolific career on stage and television. He is survived by his wife, a daughter and four sons.

He started working in film and television in 1964 up until his death.

He rose to fame through 'Fifty-Fifty', a comedy show which ran from 1979 to 1981. Inspired by American comedy show 'Saturday Night Live', the show was very successful and is still remembered as one of the best comedies produced by PTV.

His colleagues remember him through his skills of mimicry that were instantly recognizable and had caught the eye of talent hunters at PTV.

Tara. along with fellow artist Majid Jehangir, became the most popular comedy duo due to 'Fifty-Fifty'. The show was quite daring for its time as it took a candid look at social ills and double standards.

He also wrote some scripts for the popular television show after Anwar Maqsood, the original scriptwriter, had a fallout with the director in 1981.

Tara was a recipient of five Nigar Awards for best comedian in 'Haathi Mere Saathi', 'Aakhri Mujra', 'Munda Bigra Jaye', 'Chief Sahib' and 'Deewarein'.

Fellow actors and members of the industry offered condolences and shared tributes on Twitter:

