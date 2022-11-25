Hong Kong shares start with gains

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares opened slightly higher Friday morning to extend their gains into a third day on growing hopes of a slowdown in the Federal Reserve’s pace of interest rate hikes.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.07 percent, or 12.30 points, to 17,673.20.

The Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.12 percent, or 3.85 points, to 3,085.46, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange lost 0.24 percent, or 4.84 points, to 1,993.30.

Asian markets mixed as easing Fed fears tempered by China Covid