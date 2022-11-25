AGL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.15%)
ANL 9.33 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.19%)
AVN 81.63 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (2.8%)
BOP 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
CNERGY 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.62%)
EFERT 81.72 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.33%)
EPCL 53.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 14.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
FFL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
FLYNG 7.57 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.4%)
FNEL 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.61%)
GGGL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
GGL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KEL 2.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.36%)
LOTCHEM 30.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.36%)
MLCF 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.87%)
OGDC 74.02 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.2%)
PAEL 16.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
PIBTL 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
PRL 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.41%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
TELE 10.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
TPLP 19.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
TREET 23.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
TRG 147.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.11%)
UNITY 17.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.5%)
WAVES 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.07%)
BR100 4,330 Increased By 3.4 (0.08%)
BR30 16,296 Increased By 46.9 (0.29%)
KSE100 42,904 Increased By 23.3 (0.05%)
KSE30 15,805 Decreased By -4.6 (-0.03%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Hong Kong shares start with gains

Reuters Published 25 Nov, 2022 10:49am
Follow us

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares opened slightly higher Friday morning to extend their gains into a third day on growing hopes of a slowdown in the Federal Reserve’s pace of interest rate hikes.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.07 percent, or 12.30 points, to 17,673.20.

The Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.12 percent, or 3.85 points, to 3,085.46, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange lost 0.24 percent, or 4.84 points, to 1,993.30.

Asian markets mixed as easing Fed fears tempered by China Covid

Comments

1000 characters

Hong Kong shares start with gains

Intra-day update: rupee inches higher against US dollar

PM Shehbaz departs for Turkiye on two-day official visit

PM picks Munir as COAS, much to IK’s chagrin

Newly-appointed military officials call on president

Flood-hit areas: Govt giving subsidy on tube wells

Flood-hit farmers, traders: PMIC sets up Rs25m ‘business revival fund’

Taxation of rental income from properties held in UAE: Islamabad, Lahore ATIRs issue ‘opposite’ judgments

Oil inches up amid wrangling over Russian oil price cap

Urea import: ECC tells TCP to explore options

Reko Diq project for development of Balochistan: SC

Read more stories