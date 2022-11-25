AGL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.15%)
ANL 9.33 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.19%)
AVN 81.63 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (2.8%)
BOP 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
CNERGY 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.62%)
EFERT 81.72 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.33%)
EPCL 53.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 14.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
FFL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
FLYNG 7.57 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.4%)
FNEL 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.61%)
GGGL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
GGL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KEL 2.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.36%)
LOTCHEM 30.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.36%)
MLCF 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.87%)
OGDC 74.02 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.2%)
PAEL 16.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
PIBTL 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
PRL 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.41%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
TELE 10.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
TPLP 19.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
TREET 23.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
TRG 147.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.11%)
UNITY 17.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.5%)
WAVES 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.07%)
BR100 4,330 Increased By 3.4 (0.08%)
BR30 16,296 Increased By 46.9 (0.29%)
KSE100 42,904 Increased By 23.3 (0.05%)
KSE30 15,805 Decreased By -4.6 (-0.03%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dollar headed for weekly loss as investors brace for slower Fed hikes

Reuters Published 25 Nov, 2022 10:30am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: The dollar stood close to a three-month low and was on track for a weekly loss on Friday, as the prospect of the Federal Reserve slowing monetary policy tightening as soon as December dominated investors’ minds and kept the mood buoyant.

Trading was thin overnight due to the Thanksgiving holiday in the United States, though most currencies extended their gains against a softer greenback before paring them slightly in early Asia trade.

Sterling rose more than 0.5% overnight and last stood at $1.21125, close to its over three-month high of $1.2153 hit in the previous session and on track for a nearly 2% weekly gain.

The Japanese yen jumped roughly 0.7% overnight, and last bought 138.60 per dollar.

Minutes from the Fed’s November meeting released earlier this week showed that a “substantial majority” of policymakers agreed it would “likely soon be appropriate” to slow the pace of interest rate hikes – remarks that sent the greenback tumbling.

The Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes and market expectations of how high the central bank could take them has been a huge driver of the dollar’s 10% surge this year.

Dollar down as US data released

“We’ve still got the third successive day of positive risk sentiment… I think that is keeping the U.S. dollar subdued pretty much across the board,” said Ray Attrill, head of FX strategy at National Australia Bank.

Against a basket of currencies, the U.S. dollar index stood at 105.94, testing its three-month trough of 105.30 hit last week. It was headed for a weekly loss of nearly 1%.

Also aiding risk sentiment slightly was a survey that showed that German business morale rose further than expected in November.

European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers fear that inflation may be getting entrenched in the euro zone, accounts of its October meeting showed overnight. However, markets are now expecting a more modest, 50 bp move at the December meeting.

The euro was 0.06% lower at $1.04045, but remained close to $1.0481, its highest level in over four months hit last week.

“We have the euro zone inflation numbers next week, so I think they are going to be a big test of market pricing … were we to get another upside surprise on that, then I think that would bring 75 bp back on the agenda,” said Attrill.

The Aussie fell 0.17% to $0.6753, after rising more than 0.4% overnight. The kiwi slid 0.19% to $0.6252, but that was not far off its three-month peak hit in the previous session.

The New Zealand dollar was headed for a weekly gain of more than 1.5%, aided by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s 75 bp rate hike earlier in the week and its hawkish rate outlook.

Over in China, markets were also closely watching an impending cut in banks’ reserve requirement ratio (RRR).

China will use timely cuts in banks’ RRR, alongside other monetary policy tools, to keep liquidity reasonably ample, state media quoted a cabinet meeting as saying.

“We believe it’s likely the PBoC (People’s Bank of China) may cut RRR by 25 bp for most banks in the next couple of weeks (or even days),” said analysts at Nomura.

“That being said, the RRR is likely to only have a limited positive impact, as we believe the real hurdle for the economy lies in local officials’ more zealous implementation of Covid restrictions rather than insufficient loanable funds.”

The Chinese offshore yuan was last 0.1% lower at 7.1759 per dollar.

US dollar dollar index

Comments

1000 characters

Dollar headed for weekly loss as investors brace for slower Fed hikes

Intra-day update: rupee inches higher against US dollar

PM Shehbaz departs for Turkiye on two-day official visit

PM picks Munir as COAS, much to IK’s chagrin

Newly-appointed military officials call on president

Flood-hit areas: Govt giving subsidy on tube wells

Flood-hit farmers, traders: PMIC sets up Rs25m ‘business revival fund’

Taxation of rental income from properties held in UAE: Islamabad, Lahore ATIRs issue ‘opposite’ judgments

Oil inches up amid wrangling over Russian oil price cap

Urea import: ECC tells TCP to explore options

Reko Diq project for development of Balochistan: SC

Read more stories