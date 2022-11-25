AGL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.15%)
President of SAARC chamber happy over Ghulam Ali’s appointement as governor

Published 25 Nov, 2022
LAHORE: Iftikhar Ali Malik, President of the SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) congratulated Senator Haji Ghulam Ali on his appointment as the Governor, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday.

Malik said that his appointment is being rejoiced by the business fraternity for not only his personal abilities, but as a politician and businessman, Haji Ghulam Ali will play his vital role to voice concerns of the private sector.

Malik coveting Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said that his appointment on such a highly prestigious position is not only reflective of the confidence entrusted upon him but also illustrates the leadership capabilities he possesses.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

