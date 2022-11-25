AGL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.15%)
Elahi, Imran discuss political situation, ‘long march’

Recorder Report Published 25 Nov, 2022 05:48am
LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi held a telephonic contact with the Chairman PTI Imran Khan in which matters pertaining to political affairs specially current political situation came under discussion.

The CM inquired after the well-being of Chairman PTI Imran Khan. Imran Khan stated that he is recovering speedily and only a minor ailment remains.

Elahi expressed his good wishes for his health and prayed that may Allah Almighty grant him complete recovery of health at the earliest. Sources claimed that matters pertaining to long march also came under discussion.

Moreover, the CM met with Junaid Tariq son of Tariq Teddi (late) and handed him over a cheque worth Rs three million and announced to give Junaid Tariq an employment at CMO right from Thursday.

The CM announced to establish a trust for the welfare of deserving and destitute artists. The special trust for the artists will be established with a fund to the tune of Rs 1 billion initially and a formal legislation will be made for establishing a special trust for the artists in this regard.

Talking to a delegation headed by Tahir Javed, a Pakistani-American businessman and leader of the Democratic Party, the CM said that he has received a special message from Chris R Holden, the head of the Appropriations Committee of the California Legislative Assembly and an invitation has also been given to visit California to sign the sister-state relationship agreement.

The agreement will increase commercial, economic and business relations between Punjab and California. Similarly, bilateral relations will be promoted in the fields of education, health, IT, environment and culture while strengthening the mutual relations, he concluded.

