Nov 24, 2022
Sports

Cameroon on top at halftime in Swiss stalemate

Reuters Published 24 Nov, 2022 03:57pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
AL WAKRAH: Switzerland and Cameroon were deadlocked at 0-0 by halftime in their World Cup Group G match on Thursday with the Africans having carved out the clearest opportunities at the Al Janoub Stadium.

Switzerland’s Embolo starts against his native Cameroon in Group G opener

Karl Toko Ekambi, Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting and Martin Hongla all had chances as Cameroon hit their opponents on the break but the first shot went over the bar and Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer was equal to the other two.

