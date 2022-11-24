AGL 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
ANL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.95%)
AVN 81.46 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.58%)
BOP 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
CNERGY 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.62%)
EFERT 81.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
EPCL 54.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.19%)
FCCL 14.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.17%)
FLYNG 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
FNEL 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.21%)
GGGL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KEL 2.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 30.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.16%)
MLCF 27.79 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.91%)
OGDC 74.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.18%)
PAEL 16.19 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.43%)
PIBTL 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
PRL 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.41%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
TELE 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TPL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 19.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.25%)
TREET 23.19 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.35%)
TRG 147.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.24%)
UNITY 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.09%)
WAVES 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.8%)
BR100 4,329 Increased By 2.5 (0.06%)
BR30 16,299 Increased By 49.9 (0.31%)
KSE100 42,894 Increased By 13.3 (0.03%)
KSE30 15,799 Decreased By -11 (-0.07%)
Nov 24, 2022
Switzerland’s Embolo starts against his native Cameroon in Group G opener

Reuters Published 24 Nov, 2022 02:20pm
AL WAKRAH: Swiss forward Breel Embolo will start against his native Cameroon in their World Cup Group G opener at Al Janoub Stadium in Qatar on Thursday, while the Indomitable Lions will look to Napoli’s Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa to boost their playmaking abilities.

Embolo, who was born in Cameroon’s capital Yaounde, lived in France and later relocated to Switzerland, is playing in his second World Cup, having helped the Swiss reach the round of 16 at the 2018 tournament.

Starting Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer, one of the four selected for the tournament due to injury concerns, was deemed fit enough to start despite sustaining an ankle injury while playing in the Bundesliga last month.

Canada coach backs Davies after penalty woe

Cameroon’s Zambo Anguissa was rewarded by Napoli with a contract extension earlier this month after recording three goals and six assists in 18 appearances in all competitions this season.

