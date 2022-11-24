AGL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.82%)
ANL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
AVN 81.25 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (2.32%)
BOP 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
CNERGY 4.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.03%)
EFERT 81.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
EPCL 54.16 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.48%)
FCCL 14.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.56%)
FFL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.01%)
FLYNG 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.8%)
FNEL 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.21%)
GGGL 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
GGL 16.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 5.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
MLCF 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.87%)
OGDC 73.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
PAEL 16.27 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.93%)
PIBTL 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.96%)
PRL 17.35 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.75%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
TELE 10.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
TPLP 19.96 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.71%)
TREET 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.39%)
TRG 148.70 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.16%)
UNITY 17.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.86%)
WAVES 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.25%)
BR100 4,344 Increased By 17.3 (0.4%)
BR30 16,329 Increased By 79.7 (0.49%)
KSE100 43,000 Increased By 119.2 (0.28%)
KSE30 15,862 Increased By 52.3 (0.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

UK’s Ofgem says price cap will rise to nearly $5,200 without intervention

Reuters Published 24 Nov, 2022 01:18pm
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

LONDON: British energy regulator Ofgem said its price cap for average household energy bills would rise by about 21% to 4,279 pounds ($5,170.74) a year from January to the end of March 2023.

Households, however, will not pay this amount as Ofgem’s price cap has been superseded by a government-backed price guarantee set at 2,500 pounds a year for average consumption until the end of March 2023.

The move, intended to cushion consumers against the economic shock of war in Ukraine, comes as Britain faces a forecast lengthy recession.

Ofgem’s announcement means the government action will save typical households around 1,779 pounds a year, compared with what they would have had to pay under the regulator’s cap.

The government price guarantee rises to an average 3,000 pounds a year from April 1 until the end of March 2024.

Analysts at Cornwall Insights have said that capping gas and electricity prices for British households for the next two years could cost up to 140 billion pounds ($159 billion) in an extreme scenario.

European energy prices started to rise as the world emerged from COVID-19 lockdowns and then surged in February following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

As a result, the cost of wholesale gas has increased, and the price that suppliers need to charge per unit of energy has gone up sharply, prompting the government to step in and help consumers.

UK public finances worsen, as OECD warns on outlook

Many British energy companies, often supplying both gas and electricity to homes and businesses, have struggled in the face of soaring wholesale energy costs because the price caps limit how much of the increases can be passed on to customers.

Thirteen suppliers, with about 2 million customers combined, have gone bust since the beginning of September 2021.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine British energy regulator Ofgem

Comments

1000 characters

UK’s Ofgem says price cap will rise to nearly $5,200 without intervention

COAS terms East Pakistan secession ‘political failure’

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

Flood recovery plan critical to supporting discussions: IMF

ISPR terms Indian officer's remarks on AJK 'delusional'

India’s cotton exports stall as farmers delay sales hoping for higher prices

Payment for imported coal: HSR approaches PD for early forex approval

OMCs’ HSD premium: ECC directs PD to develop certification mechanism

FBR concedes collecting significant amount of revenue thru power bills

Oil drops as Russian price cap proposal eases concerns about tight supply

Rs965bn revenue collection target set for Dec

Read more stories