Nov 24, 2022
Pakistan

ISPR terms Indian officer's remarks on AJK 'delusional'

  • Responds to comments that Indian Army is ready to execute any orders given by Indian government
BR Web Desk Published November 24, 2022 Updated November 24, 2022 11:16am
Pakistan on Thursday said that the statement of a high-ranking Indian Army Officer concerning Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) "is an apt manifestation of Indian Armed Forces’ delusional mindset and showcases the vivid imprint of domestic political showboating on Indian military thought".

Earlier, NDTV reported Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi as saying that the Indian military "is always ready to make sure that ceasefire understanding is never broken as it is in the interest of both nations, but if broken at any time, we will give them a befitting reply".

"As far as the Indian Army is concerned, it will carry out any order given by the Government of India. Whenever such orders are given, we will always be ready for it," he was quoted as saying.

He also said "we have almost 160 terrorists sitting at the launchpad of which there are 130 north of Pir Panjal and 30 south of Pir Panjal. As for the complete hinterland, a total of 82 Pakistani terrorists and 53 local terrorists are there".

In a response to this, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the remarks about “so-called launch-pads” and “terrorists” are an attempt to "divert attention from Indian Army’s repressive use of force and gross human rights violations in the occupied valley."

Pakistan shall respond with full might: DG ISPR

The ISPR said that the Indian general officer’s claims are "intellectually insulting" and the Pakistan military is "a force for good and a proponent of regional peace and stability."

"This desire for peace, however, is matched with our capability and preparation to thwart any misadventure or aggression against our territory, an assertion comprehensively validated on numerous occasions, including recently in the Balakot episode," ISPR said.

The statement called on the Indian military to "abstain from irresponsible rhetoric and vitriolic communication to shore up electoral support for their political masters’ regressive ideology."

