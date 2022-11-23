AGL 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
ANL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
AVN 79.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.18%)
BOP 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.7%)
CNERGY 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.02%)
EFERT 81.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
EPCL 53.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.09%)
FCCL 14.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
FFL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
FLYNG 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
FNEL 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.84%)
GGGL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
GGL 16.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.78%)
HUMNL 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
KEL 2.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.36%)
LOTCHEM 30.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.35%)
MLCF 27.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
OGDC 73.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PAEL 16.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.47%)
PIBTL 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.97%)
PRL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.64%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.85%)
TELE 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.08%)
TPL 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.27%)
TPLP 19.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.29%)
TREET 23.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.73%)
TRG 146.94 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (1.69%)
UNITY 17.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.37%)
WAVES 10.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
BR100 4,327 Decreased By -0.8 (-0.02%)
BR30 16,250 Increased By 22.7 (0.14%)
KSE100 42,880 Decreased By -48.3 (-0.11%)
KSE30 15,810 Increased By 17.4 (0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Shares rise, US Treasury yields drop ahead of Fed minutes' release

Reuters Published November 23, 2022
Follow us

NEW YORK: World equities rose while US Treasury yields were lower ahead of the release of the Federal Reserve's meeting minutes that would offer a glimpse on whether officials are likely to soften their stiff monetary policy stance.

Traders are expecting the minutes, which will be published on Wednesday, to provide clues that the Fed is set to end its pace of sharp interest rate hikes in response to a moderation in economic conditions.

Labor Department data showed on Wednesday that US jobless claims increased more than expected last week while US business activity contracted for a fifth month in November, according to the S&P Global flash US Composite PMI Output Index.

"What investors are hoping for is that the Fed acknowledges that since the consumer price index looks like it might be peaking that there's going to be some language that they see a pause on the near-term horizon," said Jordan Kahn, chief investment officer at ACM Funds in Los Angeles, California.

The MSCI All Country stock index was up 0.8%, while European shares rose 0.62%.

US Treasury yields were trading lower. Benchmark 10-year notes were down to 3.7242% while the yields on two-year notes dropped to 4.4835%.

The yield curve that compares these two bonds widened further into negative territory, to -76.30 basis points. When inverted, that part of the curve is seen as an indicator of an upcoming recession.

US yields rise as speculation on Fed easing ebbs

"I tend to think that investors that are looking for any sought of hint of a pause are going to be disappointed. I think the Fed is going to keep the message they've been saying for a while, which is that their job isn't done yet and need to bring down demand," Kahn said. "The yield curve is still screaming that the economy is on the precipice of a slowdown," he added.

On Wall Street, all three major indexes were trading higher, led by gains in technology, consumer discretionary, communication, and industrial stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.29% to 34,196.78, the S&P 500 gained 0.56% to 4,025.81 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.96% to 11,282.14.

Oil prices fell more than 4% as the Group of Seven (G7) nations looked at a price cap on Russian oil that is above where it is currently trading and as gasoline inventories in the United States built more than analysts expected.

Brent futures for January delivery fell 4.2% to $84.65 a barrel, while US crude fell 4.46%, to $77.34 per barrel.

The US dollar fell across the board ahead of the release of the Fed's minutes and new data showing weaker economic conditions. The dollar index fell 0.7%, with the euro up 0.62% to $1.0366.

Gold prices were choppy as the US dollar fell. Spot gold added 0.1% to $1,742.66 an ounce, while US gold futures fell 0.10% to $1,736.50 an ounce.

US Treasury yields US Federal Reserve US jobless

Comments

1000 characters

Shares rise, US Treasury yields drop ahead of Fed minutes' release

COAS Bajwa urges stakeholders to sit together, resolve differences

Army chief appointment: Imran says President Alvi will discuss matter with him

Imran Khan's life under threat: Interior Ministry requests PTI leadership to postpone public gatherings

'Substantial majority' of Fed officials see rate hikes slowing 'soon', minutes show

Rupee depreciates after one-day gain, settles at 223.81 against US dollar

Russian missile strikes force Ukraine to shut nuclear power plants

Haji Ghulam Ali sworn in as KPK governor

Qatar subjected to barrage of propaganda as FIFA World Cup host: PM Shehbaz

PM's Office confirms it has received summary for top military appointments

CPHGC serves notice to Hubco for encashment of $150mn Standby LC

Read more stories