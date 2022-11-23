Army chief appointment: Imran says President Alvi will discuss matter with him

PTI Chairman and former premier Imran Khan said Wednesday that he was in contact with President Dr Arif Alvi over the matter of the new army chief’s appointment, adding that he will absolutely discuss the matter with him, Aaj News reported.

Speaking to a private channel, Imran said: “I am in touch with the president. He will discuss everything with me."

PM's Office confirms it has received summary for top military appointments

Imran said that the matter was very simple as there are principles of seniority. "The army knows which people of its are capable, but the people who will choose and appoint them … the big corrupt mafia … I doubt their intentions and not the person who will be appointed.

“We don’t know who they will appoint but the president and I have decided that we will play [with this] within the law and do whatever is in law and Constitution.”

When asked if the matter can be taken to the Supreme Court, Imran replied: “I can’t say.”

Imran's statement comes after the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) confirmed on Wednesday morning that it had received the summary from the Ministry of Defence with a panel of names for the new chief of army staff (COAS) and the chairman joint chief of staff committee (CJCSC).

In a tweet, it said the prime minister will take a decision on appointments as per procedure.

On Tuesday night, the Inter-Services Pub­lic Relations confirmed it had dispatched "names of 6 senior most Lt Gens, to the Ministry of Defence."