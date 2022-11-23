AGL 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
ANL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
AVN 79.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.18%)
BOP 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.7%)
CNERGY 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.02%)
EFERT 81.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
EPCL 53.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.09%)
FCCL 14.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
FFL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
FLYNG 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
FNEL 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.84%)
GGGL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
GGL 16.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.78%)
HUMNL 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
KEL 2.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.36%)
LOTCHEM 30.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.35%)
MLCF 27.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
OGDC 73.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PAEL 16.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.47%)
PIBTL 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.97%)
PRL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.64%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.85%)
TELE 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.08%)
TPL 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.27%)
TPLP 19.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.29%)
TREET 23.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.73%)
TRG 146.94 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (1.69%)
UNITY 17.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.37%)
WAVES 10.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
BR100 4,327 Decreased By -0.8 (-0.02%)
BR30 16,250 Increased By 22.7 (0.14%)
KSE100 42,880 Decreased By -48.3 (-0.11%)
KSE30 15,810 Increased By 17.4 (0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Army chief appointment: Imran says President Alvi will discuss matter with him

  • Former premier says president and I have decided to do whatever is in law and Constitution
BR Web Desk Published 23 Nov, 2022 09:36pm
Follow us

PTI Chairman and former premier Imran Khan said Wednesday that he was in contact with President Dr Arif Alvi over the matter of the new army chief’s appointment, adding that he will absolutely discuss the matter with him, Aaj News reported.

Speaking to a private channel, Imran said: “I am in touch with the president. He will discuss everything with me."

PM's Office confirms it has received summary for top military appointments

Imran said that the matter was very simple as there are principles of seniority. "The army knows which people of its are capable, but the people who will choose and appoint them … the big corrupt mafia … I doubt their intentions and not the person who will be appointed.

“We don’t know who they will appoint but the president and I have decided that we will play [with this] within the law and do whatever is in law and Constitution.”

When asked if the matter can be taken to the Supreme Court, Imran replied: “I can’t say.”

Imran's statement comes after the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) confirmed on Wednesday morning that it had received the summary from the Ministry of Defence with a panel of names for the new chief of army staff (COAS) and the chairman joint chief of staff committee (CJCSC).

In a tweet, it said the prime minister will take a decision on appointments as per procedure.

On Tuesday night, the Inter-Services Pub­lic Relations confirmed it had dispatched "names of 6 senior most Lt Gens, to the Ministry of Defence."

COAS Bajwa Imran Khan ArifAlvi Army chief’s appointment

Comments

1000 characters
MKA Nov 23, 2022 09:53pm
It is unconstitutional and if Alvi does so legal course of action should be persued against him.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Army chief appointment: Imran says President Alvi will discuss matter with him

Imran Khan's life under threat: Interior Ministry requests PTI leadership to postpone public gatherings

Rupee depreciates after one-day gain, settles at 223.81 against US dollar

Haji Ghulam Ali sworn in as KPK governor

Qatar subjected to barrage of propaganda as FIFA World Cup host: PM Shehbaz

PM's Office confirms it has received summary for top military appointments

CPHGC serves notice to Hubco for encashment of $150mn Standby LC

Oil prices fall more than 3% on Russian oil price cap talks

Taliban confirm first floggings since supreme leader’s edict

Japan come from behind to stun Germany 2-1

Read more stories