AGL 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
ANL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
AVN 79.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.18%)
BOP 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.7%)
CNERGY 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.02%)
EFERT 81.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
EPCL 53.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.09%)
FCCL 14.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
FFL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
FLYNG 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
FNEL 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.84%)
GGGL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
GGL 16.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.78%)
HUMNL 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
KEL 2.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.36%)
LOTCHEM 30.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.35%)
MLCF 27.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
OGDC 73.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PAEL 16.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.47%)
PIBTL 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.97%)
PRL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.64%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.85%)
TELE 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.08%)
TPL 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.27%)
TPLP 19.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.29%)
TREET 23.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.73%)
TRG 146.94 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (1.69%)
UNITY 17.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.37%)
WAVES 10.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
BR100 4,327 Decreased By -0.8 (-0.02%)
BR30 16,250 Increased By 22.7 (0.14%)
KSE100 42,880 Decreased By -48.3 (-0.11%)
KSE30 15,810 Increased By 17.4 (0.11%)
Gulf markets mixed as Qatar ends 7-day losing streak

Reuters Published 23 Nov, 2022 07:22pm
Most stock markets in the Gulf ended mixed on Wednesday amid volatile oil prices, with the Qatari index snapping a seven-session losing streak.

Crude prices, a key catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets, reversed course to fall by more than $2 a barrel as the Group of Seven (G7) nations looked at a price cap on Russian oil above where the crude grade is currently trading.

The G7 is looking at a price cap on Russian sea-borne oil in the range of $65-70 per barrel, a European Union diplomat said.

Qatari stocks gained 0.6%, led by a 4.1% jump in Commercial Bank and a 2.6% rise in Islamic lender Masraf Al Rayan.

In Abu Dhabi, the index advanced 1.3%, buoyed by a 1.7% rise in conglomerate International Holding.

The Abu Dhabi market rebounded after a week of price corrections, which could help the market maintain a strong uptrend, Wael Makarem, senior market strategist at Exness, said.

Dubai’s main share index eased 0.1%, hit by a 1% fall in real estate developer Emaar Properties.

Saudi bourse gains as oil prices rise, Qatar extends losses

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index fell 0.2%, weighed down by a 2.5% slide in top lender Commercial International Bank.

Nomura has warned that seven countries - Egypt, Romania, Sri Lanka, Turkey, Czech Republic, Pakistan and Hungary - are now at a high risk of currency crises.

The Saudi stock exchange was closed on Wednesday after Saudi Arabia declared a public holiday as the country’s soccer team beat Argentina in the World Cup.

=====================================
 ABU DHABI     up 1.3% to 10,529
 DUBAI         down 0.1% to 3,326
 QATAR         gained 0.6% to 11,897
 EGYPT         lost 0.2% to 12,600
 BAHRAIN       was flat at 1,864
 OMAN          rose 0.9% to 4,544
 KUWAIT        lost 0.3% to 8,459
=====================================
