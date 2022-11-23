AGL 6.16 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.48%)
ANL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
AVN 79.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.29%)
BOP 5.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
CNERGY 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
EFERT 81.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
EPCL 54.06 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.15%)
FCCL 14.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
FFL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
FLYNG 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.53%)
FNEL 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.61%)
GGGL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.4%)
GGL 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.2%)
HUMNL 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
KEL 2.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 30.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.19%)
MLCF 27.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
OGDC 74.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.2%)
PAEL 16.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.67%)
PRL 17.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.92%)
TELE 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
TPL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
TPLP 20.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.35%)
TREET 23.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.38%)
TRG 145.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.36%)
UNITY 17.63 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.28%)
WAVES 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
BR100 4,340 Increased By 12.2 (0.28%)
BR30 16,265 Increased By 38.3 (0.24%)
KSE100 42,988 Increased By 59.6 (0.14%)
KSE30 15,834 Increased By 42.1 (0.27%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China’s yuan eases on COVID concerns, market awaits Fed minutes

Reuters Published 23 Nov, 2022 09:45am
Follow us

SHANGHAI: China’s yuan inched lower on Wednesday as worsening COVID-19 outbreaks weighed on sentiment, while investors also anxiously awaited minutes of the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting for more clues on the US tightening trajectory.

China reported 29,157 new COVID-19 infections for Nov. 22, a new high in more than seven months, while the financial hub Shanghai said it would tighten rules for people entering the city to combat the recent COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

“The return of restrictions and mass testing orders on major cities such as Beijing and Shanghai likely confirmed partial reversion to COVID-zero curbs although officials are determined to ensure no ‘excessive’ lockdowns,” analysts at Maybank said in a note.

COVID-induced disruptions and mobility restrictions could hamper business activities and take toll on the broader economy, traders said, noting recent virus prevention measures in Beijing have left many market participants to work remotely from home.

Prior to the market opening, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 7.1281 per dollar, 386 pips or 0.54% firmer than the previous fix of 7.1667.

In the spot market, the onshore yuan opened at 7.1388 per dollar and was changing hands at 7.1445 at midday, 35 pips or 0.05% weaker than the previous late session close.

Yuan firms as US dollar softens, but COVID case surge caps upside

Traders said market participants’ focus also was on the upcoming Fed minutes due later in the session, with investors looking for any sign of discussions around moderating the pace of interest rate hikes. The Fed’s tightening pace could affect the dollar and other major currencies.

Some currency traders also noted that the Chinese currency might see some upward pressure in the run up to the year-end, when their corporate clients start to convert their FX receipts to yuan for various payment needs and administrative requirements.

“We expect CNY to be supported by a growth recovery, less dovish monetary policy and a solid balance of payments (BOP) position (in 2023),” Becky Liu, head of China macro strategy at Standard Charted, said in a note.

“But likely periodic COVID policy setbacks and wider USD-CNY rate differential will curb CNY strength.”

Liu expects the yuan to trade at 7.1 per dollar at end-2022, 7.05 by Q1 2023, 7.10 by Q2, 7.00 by Q3 and 6.95 by Q4.

Around midday, the global dollar index fell to 107.082 from the previous close of 107.222, while the offshore yuan was trading at 7.1487 per dollar.

Yuan Chinese yuan

Comments

1000 characters

China’s yuan eases on COVID concerns, market awaits Fed minutes

Intra-day update: rupee falls marginally against US dollar

Monetary policy to be announced on Friday

Cost-plus reflection of transportation: PC asks Nepra to make Thar coal economically viable

Country facing sugar shortage

‘Negative response’ of PD irks Senate panel

Indus Waters Treaty: World Bank holds meetings with NE, CoA chairman

ECC approves Rs60.606m additional funds for NCHR

‘Reko Diq reference’: Country to pay $9bn if deal not inked by Dec 15, SC told

Tractor-making sector: FTO tells FBR to conduct probe into Benami deals

GHQ sends summary to MoD on top military appointments

Read more stories