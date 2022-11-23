97 Hindu pilgrims arrive in Lahore

LAHORE: As many as 97 Hindu pilgrims from India arrived here on Tuesday through the Wagah Border to participate in the 314th birth anniversary celebrations of Shiv Avtari Satguru Saint Swami Shadaram Sahib.

Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) additional secretary Rana Shahid Saleem, deputy secretary Faraz Abbas and local Hindu leader Kishan Sharma warmly welcomed the pilgrims. Group leader Yudhister Lal expressed his satisfaction over the best arrangements made by the government, the ETPB and other departments for the yatrees.

He said the Hindu pilgrims were very happy with their visit and they appreciated the Pakistani government for making comprehensive arrangements to facilitate them.

