Activities of Karachi Port

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 83,833 tonnes of cargo comprising 48,260 tonnes of import cargo and 35,573 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 48,260 comprised of 30,540 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 2,380 tonnes of Chickpeas & 15,340 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 35,573 tonnes comprised of 14,716 tonnes of containerized 16,336 tonnes of Barite Lumps, 200 tonnes of Rice and 4,321 Tons of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Nearly, 2931 containers comprising of 2225 containers import and 706 containers export were handled on Tuesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 551 of 20’s and 725 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 112 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 420 of 20’s and 123 of 40’s loaded containers while 00 of 20’s and 20 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

About 07 ships, namely, Msc Makalu III, Independent Spirit, Chem Mercury, Cape Fulmar & Cosco Mercury, Cape Fulmar and Cosco Thailand have berthed at Karachi Port.

MT Karachi, Teera Bhum, Sun 9, Northern Guard, Msc Makalu III, Indigo Ray, Clearocean Marvel, SSI Diligent and Clean Justice have sailed at Karachi Port.

