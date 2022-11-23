AGL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
ANL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
AVN 78.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.55%)
BOP 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
CNERGY 4.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 81.68 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.31%)
EPCL 53.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
FCCL 14.43 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.56%)
FFL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
FLYNG 7.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.62%)
GGGL 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.77%)
HUMNL 5.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 31.01 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.68%)
MLCF 27.38 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.88%)
OGDC 74.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.63%)
PAEL 16.46 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.18%)
PIBTL 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.02%)
PRL 17.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.47%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.95%)
TELE 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
TPL 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.17%)
TPLP 20.15 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (7.18%)
TREET 23.44 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.81%)
TRG 145.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-0.76%)
UNITY 17.58 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.39%)
WAVES 10.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.73%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,328 Increased By 18.8 (0.44%)
BR30 16,227 Increased By 0.4 (0%)
KSE100 42,929 Increased By 167.4 (0.39%)
KSE30 15,792 Increased By 64.9 (0.41%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Activities of Karachi Port

Recorder Report Published 23 Nov, 2022 05:55am
Follow us

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 83,833 tonnes of cargo comprising 48,260 tonnes of import cargo and 35,573 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 48,260 comprised of 30,540 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 2,380 tonnes of Chickpeas & 15,340 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 35,573 tonnes comprised of 14,716 tonnes of containerized 16,336 tonnes of Barite Lumps, 200 tonnes of Rice and 4,321 Tons of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Nearly, 2931 containers comprising of 2225 containers import and 706 containers export were handled on Tuesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 551 of 20’s and 725 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 112 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 420 of 20’s and 123 of 40’s loaded containers while 00 of 20’s and 20 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

About 07 ships, namely, Msc Makalu III, Independent Spirit, Chem Mercury, Cape Fulmar & Cosco Mercury, Cape Fulmar and Cosco Thailand have berthed at Karachi Port.

MT Karachi, Teera Bhum, Sun 9, Northern Guard, Msc Makalu III, Indigo Ray, Clearocean Marvel, SSI Diligent and Clean Justice have sailed at Karachi Port.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Karachi Port Karachi Port Trust export cargo import cargo

Comments

1000 characters

Activities of Karachi Port

Monetary policy to be announced on Friday

Cost-plus reflection of transportation: PC asks Nepra to make Thar coal economically viable

Country facing sugar shortage

‘Negative response’ of PD irks Senate panel

Indus Waters Treaty: World Bank holds meetings with NE, CoA chairman

Battling inflation ‘priority’ as global growth slows: OECD

Oil rises as OPEC+ focus on supply cuts outweighs recession concerns

ECC approves Rs60.606m additional funds for NCHR

‘Reko Diq reference’: Country to pay $9bn if deal not inked by Dec 15, SC told

Tractor-making sector: FTO tells FBR to conduct probe into Benami deals

Read more stories