VIENNA: The UN nuclear watchdog on Tuesday confirmed that Iran has started enriching uranium up to 60 percent at its Fordo plant.

“In his latest report to member states Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi today said Iran had started producing high enriched uranium... in the Fordo Fuel Enrichment Plant (FFEP), in addition to such production that has taken place at Natanz since April 2021,” said a statement by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) sent to AFP.